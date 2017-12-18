Media big bang kicks off (kor)
Dec 18,2017
A series of mega-scale economic news updates from the United States has stunned the world. Its central bank has delivered another interest rate hike, media giant Walt Disney announced it was acquiring 21st Century Fox and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to kill landmark 2015 rules aimed at ensuring a free and open internet. The news sent shock waves around the world.
The world’s biggest movie studio, Disney, buying out the industry’s third-largest at $52.4 billion allows the traditional player to gain a strong foothold to challenge online streaming leader Netflix and compensate for its shrinking moviegoers. The acquisition becomes complete after approval from the U.S. government. The competition is expected to turn hectic in the online entertainment market among two behemoths Disney and Netflix, as well as big names in IT such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple that are readying to make their move.
The Trump administration has nixed the two-year-old net neutrality principle, which has been designed to prevent any discrimination against online services and content. The FCC decision is part of Trump’s campaign to erase the legacies of his predecessor, Barack Obama, and pressure IT companies that are traditionally pro-Democrat. The market response has been mixed. The telecommunications carriers are happy, while online platform providers like Google, Apple, Netflix, Facebook and YouTube, which rely on open internet access, are strongly protesting.
Korea will have to address the problem sooner or later. KT and SK Broadband invested heavily to establish internet infrastructure, but the profits were made mostly by portal sites and content providers like Naver. Once net neutrality is broken, much of the free video platforms and social media could be charged and the traffic will slow. Telecommunications service providers could finally find room for lucrative new business.
President Moon Jae-in vowed to keep net neutrality. Free internet access has flourished. But telecommunications companies argue for a reasonable rate system based on use. We must start a debate on finding a reasonable solution. Changes in U.S. policy on online services and rates could affect the domestic market, as U.S. platforms like YouTube and Facebook dominate its mobile video market. There is no future if we do not respond promptly to big trends overseas.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 16, Page 30
미국 기준금리 인상에 이어 미국발(發) 쓰나미가 연이어 몰려오고 있다. 미디어 거대 기업인 월트 디즈니가 영화사인 21세기 폭스를 인수했고, 인터넷 규제의 기본 원칙인 망 중립성이 미국에서 공식 폐기됐다. 미국에서 벌어진 일이지만 하나같이 글로벌 산업계에 지각변동을 가져올 만큼 빅 뉴스이자 우리에게 미치는 충격파도 만만치 않다.
디즈니와 21세기 폭스의 결합은 글로벌 미디어 빅뱅이 현재진행형임을 상기시킨다. 세계 1위 영화 스튜디오인 디즈니가 3위 영화사인 21세기폭스와 폭스 TV의 콘텐트 부문을 흡수하는 형식이며, 인수대금은 524억 달러(약 57조1160억원)다. 극장 관객이 줄어드는 추세를 타개하기 위해 온라인 스트리밍 서비스를 강화해 온 디즈니는 이 시장의 절대 강자인 넷플릭스에 맞설 수 있는 든든한 우군을 얻게 됐다. 이번 인수합병(M&A)이 최종적으로 마무리되기 위해서는 미국 법무부의 기업 결합 승인절차를 거쳐야 한다. 하지만 온라인 동영상 콘텐트 시장을 놓고 현재 최강자인 넷플릭스와 디즈니, 방송·영화 콘텐트에 눈길을 돌린 아마존, 페이스북, 구글, 애플 등 정보통신(IT) 거대기업들의 한판 승부는 피할 수 없게 됐다.
미국이 오바마 행정부 시절인 2015년 법제화한 망 중립성(net neutrality) 원칙을 2년 만에 폐기한 것도 주목받고 있다. 망 중립성 원칙은 통신망 사업자(ISP)들이 통신망을 타고 제공되는 서비스와 콘텐트를 차별해서는 안 된다는 내용이다. 미국 연방통신위원회(FCC)의 망 중립성 폐기는 트럼프 대통령의 '오바마 지우기'의 일환이면서 민주당 지지 성향이 강한 거대 정보기술(IT) 기업을 압박하는 수단이기도 하다. 시장에는 희비가 엇갈리고 있다. 고객별로 서비스 속도를 다르게 제공할 수 있게 된 미국 통신사업자들은 활짝 웃었다. 반면에 이제까지 '공짜 인터넷'을 만끽하며 빠르게 성장해 온 구글·애플·넷플릭스·페이스북·유튜브 같은 콘텐트 플랫폼 기업들은 이번 결정에 반발하고 있다.
한국도 비슷한 고민이 있다. KT나 SK브로드밴드 같은 망 사업자들이 거액을 들여 망을 깔았지만 네이버 같은 포털이나 콘텐트 기업이 주로 이득을 봤다. 망 중립성 원칙이 깨지면 지금 무료로 이용하고 있는 동영상 플랫폼이나 소셜미디어가 유료가 되거나 서비스 속도가 느려질 수 있다. 하지만 요금 인하 압박을 받는 통신사업자는 운신의 폭이 커지고 새로운 투자 기회를 얻을 수 있다.
문재인 정부는 대선 공약인 망 중립성 기조를 유지하겠다는 입장이다. 망 중립성이 오늘의 풍성한 인터넷 생태계를 구축하는 데 일조한 것도 사실이다. 하지만 사용량에 따른 합리적인 과금 원칙을 세워야 한다는 통신사업자의 주장도 나름대로 일리가 있다. 지금부터라도 공론의 장을 마련해 현실적인 대안을 마련할 필요가 있다. 미국의 요금·서비스 정책이 바뀌면 국내에도 영향이 있을 수 있다. 국내 모바일 동영상 시장의 절반은 유튜브나 페이스북 등 외국계가 차지하고 있다. 나라 밖의 거대한 움직임을 외면하고 제대로 대처하지 못하면 미래는 보이지 않는다. '운명은 순응하는 자는 태우고 가고 거부하는 자는 끌고 간다'는 철학자 세네카의 말이 우리 얘기가 아니기만을 빈다.