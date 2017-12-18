No time to brag (kor)

The controversial state visit to China by President Moon Jae-in has ended. The Moon administration is busy giving itself a pat on the back for its achievements — finding a breakthrough in the diplomatic deadlock over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system, for instance.
However, despite its praise of an agreement between Moon and China’s President Xi Jinping to enhance bilateral economic cooperation regardless of the friction over Thaad, Moon’s visit has left many questions unanswered. We expected him to achieve some tangible results in resolving the North Korean nuclear problem, including urging Xi to stop oil supplies to the North to help bring North Korea to the negotiating table. But Moon could not even talk about it in his summit with Xi.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Moon’s trip is under fire for Beijing’s poor treatment of him and Chinese security guards’ use of violence against Korean journalists who accompanied Moon.
Such a diplomatic fiasco owes much to the Moon administration. The Blue House tried to create a reconciliatory mood ahead of the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics by inviting Xi to the opening ceremony and a North Korean delegation to the games. The presidential office tried to find a way to address the North Korean nuclear problem through those efforts. That’s why the Blue House pushed forward Moon’s visit even while being aware of Xi’s departure from Beijing to attend a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre.
But his impatient visit has cost us the United States and Japan’s trust. Washington and Tokyo will see it as Moon begging for a summit with Xi. His shortsighted state visit did more harm than good.
Moon’s aides are accusing local press and opposition parties of distorting his diplomatic accomplishments. The sharp division over Chinese bodyguards’ outrageous use of violence on Korean journalists shows how wide the schism is. Even when two Korean photojournalists had serious injuries, some local netizens are saying the journalists deserved it. The Korean people have become a laughing stock.
We clearly saw how rudely China would respond if it does not like what others do. The Moon administration must wake up. Beijing can dump even universal values like mutual respect any time it wants. Moon must learn a lesson from his trip.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 18, Page 34
북핵 등 현안에선 가시적 성과 못 내
국익 위해 뭐든 햐는 게 중국 참모습
중국이 미 ·일을 대신 못 함을 깨달아야
문재인 대통령의 중국 국빈 방문이 지난 16일 충칭(重慶) 일정을 끝으로 마무리됐다. 청와대는 이번 방문이 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 문제로 꽉 막혔던 한·중 경제교류의 물꼬를 트는 데 결정적 역할을 했다고 자화자찬에 열을 올리고 있다. 하지만 찬찬히 복기해 보면 이번 방문은 북핵 해결과 같은 핵심 현안에서 실망스러운 대목이 한두 군데가 아니다. 우리는 대북 원유 공급 중단처럼 북한을 강하게 밀어붙여 김정은 정권을 협상장으로 끌어내기를 희망했으나 기대에 크게 못 미쳤다. 원유 공급을 끊겠다는 시진핑 주석의 확답을 얻어내기는커녕 정상회담에서 말조차 못 꺼냈다니 기가 막힐 따름이다. 여기에다 홀대 시비, 혼밥 논란에다 중국 보안요원의 취재기자 폭행 등으로 우리의 자존심은 구겨질 대로 구겨졌다.
이런 낭패는 청와대가 자초한 측면이 크다. 평창 동계올림픽을 앞두고 청와대는 시 주석을 개막식에 부르고, 이를 계기로 북한 대표도 참석시켜 화해 분위기를 만들려는 데 지나치게 매달리는 분위기였다. 초읽기에 들어간 북핵 문제에 중국이 적극 나서줄 것으로 과신한 느낌도 지울 수 없었다. 이 때문에 난징대학살 80주년 행사로 시 주석이 베이징을 비울 걸 알면서 청와대가 문 대통령의 중국행을 강행했다는 뒷말이 나오고 있다.
이번 방중을 결산하면서 청와대는 중국 전문가들의 지적을 뼈아프게 받아들여야 할 것이다. "어설픈 방중으로 한국은 미·일의 신뢰를 잃었고 중국인에 대한 한국인의 마음마저 잃었다.” “미·일 눈에는 문재인 정부가 중국에 기우는 '배신자'로, 중국에는 양쪽을 간보는 '기회주의자'의 프레임에 갇히게 됐다.” 한마디로 '덧셈의 외교'가 되어야 할 국빈 방문이 '뺄셈 외교'로 전락해 버렸다는 것이다.
그런데도 문 대통령의 참모진, 특히 홍보·외교 라인은 '셀프 칭찬'이 한창이다. 엉뚱하게 “이번 정상회담으로 우리 경제가 0.2%포인트 더 성장하게 됐다”고 뽐내거나 "언론과 야당이 잘못된 프레임으로 사태를 오도하고 있다"며 비난의 화살을 돌린다. 하지만 자충수일 뿐이다. 특히 기자 집단폭행을 둘러싼 친문진영의 대응은 어처구니가 없을 정도다. 한국 취재진이 중국 보안요원에게 일방적으로 폭행당했는데도 친문 네티즌들은 "맞아도 싸다"는 식으로 매도했다. 노무현 청와대의 홍보수석마저 "중국 경호원의 집단 폭행은 정당방위"라고 우기다가 꼬리를 내렸다. 중국 언론은 이런 국내 혼란을 중계방송하면서 한국 전체를 조롱했다. 한마디로 부끄럽고, 망신살이 뻗쳤다.
우리는 이번 방중을 계기로 가면 뒤에 숨겨져 있던 중국의 참모습을 똑똑히 목격했다. 청와대 외교안보 라인이 이번 외교참사를 꼽씹으며 교훈을 얻는다면 그나마 다행이다. 행여 미·일과의 안보 협력의 끈을 늦추는 대신 중국과의 연대를 강화해 동북아 평화를 끌어낸다는 게 현 정부의 구상이라면 꿈에서 깨어나야 할 것이다. 중국은 자신의 이익을 위해서라면 이웃나라를 폭력적으로 길들이고 상호 존중과 같은 보편적 가치마저 쉽게 내던지는 현실을 목도했다. 이제 중국의 존재를 무시해서도 안 되지만 덧없는 환상을 가져서도 안 된다.