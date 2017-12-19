Sports Briefs

BASEBALLThe SK Wyverns re-signed infielder Na Ju-hwan for 300 million won ($276,000) on Monday, a 100 percent rate increase from the previous year.Having graduated from Bugil High School, Na made his KBO debut with the Doosan Bears in 2003. Na has been playing for the Wyverns since he transferred in 2007. This season, Na played in 122 games and recorded a batting average of 0.291 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs.“I’m truly thankful to the club for truly recognizing my value,” Na said. “I’m glad I played well this season. I’m thankful to the manager, coaches and my teammates. I’ll work harder so the team can reach higher in the KBO standing next season.”By Kang Yoo-rimFOOTBALLKorean football club Ulsan Hyundai FC said Monday they’ve signed former Borussia Dortmund left back Park Joo-ho.The K League Classic club said they’ve agreed to terms with Park, although his transfer will be fully completed after the 30-year-old finishes a medical test.“We’ve acquired the versatile player Park Joo-ho who had stints in Japan, Switzerland and Germany,” Ulsan said. “He is a proven veteran who can play as left back and defensive midfielder.”Ulsan, which finished fourth in the league, offered him a four-year contract, according to the club’s general manager Kim Kwang-kook.“Park is going to make our team stronger, but also he is a player who can bring football fever to the city of Ulsan,” he said. “Park has already proven his talent. We believe he can also show his skills with Ulsan, so that’s why we offered him a four-year contract.”Park was released by German Bundesliga giants Dortmund earlier this month. He joined Dortmund from fellow German club Mainz in 2015 on a transfer fee of 3 million euros ($3.52 million) but failed to impress.He played only 712 minutes in 11 matches after signing a three-year deal with the club.If the deal is completed, Park will make his K League debut with Ulsan. He began his pro career with Japanese side Mito Hollyhock in 2008 after graduating from Soongsil University in Seoul. He then went on to play for the Kashima Antlers and Jubilo Iwata before going to Europe.Reigning Korean pro football league scoring champion Johnathan Aparecido da Silva is set to move to Chinese side Tianjin Teda, an official from his current club said Monday.A Suwon Samsung Bluewings official said that the K League Classic club is currently in transfer talks with Tianjin Teda for the Brazilian striker.“Tianjin made an ‘irresistible offer,’ which is tripling his salary, so we think it’s inevitable for Johnathan to move to the Chinese club,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.Johnathan, as he is commonly known, scored 22 goals in 29 matches this season to grab the scoring title of the top flight K League Classic.The 27-year-old became the first player to win the scoring title in both first and second divisions in Korea.He previously topped the scoring in the low-tier K League Challenge in 2015 when he netted 26 goals in 39 matches for Daegu FC.Johnathan, who made his pro debut in 2009 with Brazilian outfit Goias FC, first landed in Korea in 2014 after signing a loan deal with Daegu. He had two successful seasons with Daegu, scoring 40 goals in 60 matches.Yonhap