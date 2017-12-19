중앙데일리

Shinhan Bank buys ANZ’s Vietnam retail business

Dec 19,2017

Korea’s Shinhan Bank said Monday that it has completed the acquisition of Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) Banking Group’s retail business in Vietnam.

The acquisition helps Shinhan Bank increase its assets in Vietnam to $3.3 billion and its number of Vietnamese customers to about 900,000, the bank said.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In April, ANZ, Australia’s third-largest bank, agreed to sell its retail business in Vietnam to Shinhan Bank as part of its strategy to streamline its businesses in Asia. Yonhap


