An inconvenient burger

An official from the Korean Consumer Agency presents hamburgers sold by five convenient store brands, at the Fair Trade Commission in the Sejong government complex on Monday. The agency analyzed 14 different hamburgers from those brands and found they contained an average 994.6 milligrams of natrium, nearly 50 percent of the daily recommended limit at 2,000 milligrams, and 23.3 grams of fat, 43 percent of the daily limit. GS25’s Shanghai Spicy Chicken Burger contained the smallest amount of fat. [YONHAP]