On the art of being other people : Jung Ryeo-won has fallen for dramas, and fans are falling for her acting

Actor Jung Ryeo-won made her debut as a member of the now disbanded girl group Chakra in 1999 and made herself known as an actor in 2005 with her role in the popular drama, “My Name is Kim Sam-soon.” This year proved to be a good year for her - Jung’s role as a selfish prosecutor, Ma Yi-deum, in the KBS drama “Witch’s Court” has become immensely popular.When the first episode of the drama aired on Oct. 9, it started with a mere 6.6 percent viewer rating, according to Nielson Korea, but its last episode saw a 14 percent rating on Nov. 28. “Witch’s Court” wasn’t much anticipated in the beginning, and no one expected Jung to do so well. But episode after episode, she impressed viewers with her performance.“My personality actually changed while I was playing Ma Yi-deum. There was a lot to learn from the scenes,” said Jung in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. The show is the first thing she’s done after taking a two-year hiatus, and her role has changed not just its ratings, but also Jung herself. What follows is an edited excerpt from the interview.I have a friend whose personality is really similar to Ma Yi-deum’s. I thought it would be fun to put her into the character. She’s very straightforward. When the atmosphere is awkward, she’s the one to say, “Why is it so awkward?” It helped me get going at first. But it did take time.Yes, I did know it very well. When I recorded myself reading the script, I heard myself mumble the ends of my sentences. The lines had power, but my delivery lacked, so I tried to improve my performance.I thought that I had to do better. I was obviously not familiar with many [of the words] and I wasn’t able to make the suffixes sound clear. I wanted to start after I had mastered everything, but I just didn’t have time. I had a lot of fears, too. I overcame those while I just went on with the shooting.When I was doing the scenes for the hidden camera crime, I really didn’t feel good. I haven’t been victimized by those crimes, but when there was a video of [somebody taking] a shower playing behind my back at the sentencing scene, I felt so humiliated even though I was just acting. I felt, “This must be how the victims would feel.” When I was questioning the aggressors, I was shaking [with anger] while I was acting.There was an episode about homosexuality, as well. I couldn’t help but feel burdened. But the script writer was very firm, saying that “We have to say what we have to say.” [For instance], when we say that “The professor raped someone,” we naturally assume that the victim is female. I wanted to break that prejudice.It did change. If I had been a closed-off introvert before, now I try to express the things that I feel. When I had something I wanted to say on set, I said “Yi-deum has taken over me.” Yi-deum is really independent. She’s able to get the answer that she wants to hear, but I’m not like that. I envy how she was observant and logical. I wish I had her brains, energy and personality.I had ups and downs as a singer. Then I had a chance to shoot for a KBS drama, and it was just so fun. [Actor] Joo Hyun told me that I should act, not sing. I went back to record my second album, but I wanted to go back to the drama set. But I couldn’t say this out loud because I felt bad for feeling that way. I went to shoot [an episode of] “Do the Right Thing” and it was fun. I liked singing and dancing, but I didn’t think it was my vocation. I found out what I really like.BY LEE MI-HYUN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]배우 정려원은 아직 마이듬이었다. 연신 웃음이 끊이질 않았다.정려원은 지난달 28일 종영한 KBS 2TV '마녀의 법정'에서 마이듬 역을 맡아 인생 캐릭터를 갱신했다. 6.6%(닐슨코리아 전국기준)로 시작해 14%가 넘는 시청률로 종영하며 유종의 미를 거뒀다. 최근 서울 강남구 한 카페에서 만난 정려원은 "마이듬 역을 하면서 실제 성향도 바뀌었다. 배울 게 많았던 현장이었다"라며 기쁨을 드러냈다.'마녀의 법정'은 기대작이 아니었다. 어느 누구도 눈길 한 번 주지 않는 그저 그런 드라마였다. 정려원의 검사 연기에 대해 미심쩍은 눈도 있었다. 막상 베일을 벗은 '마녀의 법정'은 정려원 아니면 마이듬이 상상이 되지 않을 정도였다. 2년 만에 안방극장을 찾아 이른바 '대박'을 쳤다. 인터뷰 말미 최우수상이 아닌 인기상을 받고 싶다는 말에서 그의 진심이 느껴졌다.- '마녀의 법정'에서 연기를 자신 있게 하더라."연기의 근원지가 있었다. 마이듬 성격과 비슷한 친구가 있다. 이 친구를 실제로 캐릭터화하면 재밌을 것 같다고 생각했다. 정말 사이다 친구다. 분위기가 싸하면 '왜 싸하냐'고 묻는 친구다. 그래서 스타트를 쉽게 할 수 있었다. 다만 어려웠던 건 마이듬에 나를 입히는 과정이 조금 오래걸렸다."- 검사 역을 맡는다고 했을 때 우려가 컸다."잘 알고 있었다. 대본 리딩 때 녹음을 해서 들어봤더니 말끝을 많이 흐리더라. 대사는 폭발력이 있는데 전달력이 떨어져서 끌어오려고 노력했다."- 그래도 방송 초반 발음이 부정확하다는 지적이 있었다."'더 열심히 해야겠다'는 생각을 했다. 물론 익숙하지 않은 것들이 있고 어미처리도 깔끔하지 않았다. 모든 걸 마스터 한 상태로 들어가고 싶었는데 시간이 적었다. 두려움도 많았다. 촬영을 강행하면서 어려움을 이겨냈다."- 사회적인 문제를 드라마에서 다뤘다. 가히 충격적이었다."몰래카메라 사건 연기할 때 정말 기분이 안 좋았다. 그리고 그런 사건을 당해 본 적이 없지 않나. 선고 장면에서 내 뒤로 샤워 장면이 나오는데 연기인데도 수치스럽더라. '피해자들이 이런 기분이겠구나'라는 생각을 했다. 피의자 추궁할 때 더 부르르 떨면서 연기했다."- 무겁고 성적인 내용도 있었다. 다루는 데 어려움이 있었을 것 같다."동성애 이야기도 있었다. 부담감이 없을 수가 없었다. 그런데 작가님이 '할 얘긴 해야겠다'고 고집스럽게 밀고 나갔다. 보통 '교수가 성폭행했대'하면 언제부턴가 주체를 남자로 떠올린다. 그런 편견을 깨고 싶었다.- 마이듬 덕분에 실제로 성향이 바뀌었나."변화가 있었다. 내성적이고 폐쇄적인 성격이었다면, 이젠 느끼는 대로 표현하려고 하는 편이다. 현장에서 불만이 있을 땐 '이듬이에 빙의했다'며 말했다.(웃음) 그리고 이듬이는 주체적이다. 원하는 대답을 끌어내는 편인데 나는 그러지 못한다. 논리적 관찰력이 좋은 게 부러웠다. 마이듬의 잔머리·두뇌회전·에너지·넉살이 나에게도 있었으면 좋겠다."- 인생 캐릭터가 은근 많다. 매번 경신하는 느낌이다. 다음번에 부담감이 생길 것 같기도 하다."역할을 온전히 소화할 수 있다는 믿음이 있다면 또 경신하지 않을까. 역할 때문에 스트레스를 받기도 한다. 이듬이 땐 작가님이 멱살을 잡고 끝까지 끌고 가서 만족했던 캐릭터다. 마이듬은 슈퍼 히어로가 아니라 안티 히어로다. 개과천선이 되면 그건 캐릭터 성향을 잃는 것과 같았다."- 가수에서 배우로 전향하게 된 이유는."가수 때 업앤 다운이 있었다. 연예계는 신기한 곳이었다. 그러다가 KBS 아침드라마를 찍으러 갔는데 정말 재밌더라. 그때 주현 선생님이 가수 하지 말고 연기하라고 했다. 2집 녹음하러 갔는데 드라마 현장에 다시 가고 싶었다. 근데 이런 마음이 드는 게 죄송스러워서 말을 하지 못했다. '똑바로 살아라' 찍는데 또 재밌더라. 노래·춤을 좋아하긴 했지만 천직이라는 생각이 들진 않았다. 연기하면서 진짜 좋아하는 게 뭔지 깨달았다. 그래서 계약 끝났을 때 연기 하겠다고 선언했다."- 어느덧 16년 차 배우다. 여전히 꿈이 있나."계속 배웠으면 좋겠다. 어떤 선배님이 프랑스어를 공부했더니 프랑스 영화가 들어왔다고 하더라. 터득하고 배우면 자연스럽게 기회가 생긴다는 생각을 하고 있다. 배우는 것에 갇혀있지 않으려 한다. 미술을 하긴 하지만 그냥 좋아하는 거다."이미현 기자