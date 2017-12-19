[NEW RELEASE] BEAUTIFUL JIN

Sitting in a warm cafe on a freezing December day, one may dream of being on the other side of the world with a panoramic view of the ocean, tall palm trees and sparkling sand.Beautiful Jin, a member of the band 24Hours, has released “Closer,” an EP designed to transport listeners away from the repeated routine of their daily lives.All five tracks on the EP were written, composed and arranged by the artist. The general theme of the record is romance - in particular, the feeling of love while on vacation.Among the five tracks, the title track “Closer” and “My Dear” are new, while the three other tracks, “True Romance,” “To Be With You” and “It’s A Beautiful,” have been released before.The title track features rhythmic guitar and a fresh melody along with Jin’s tender voice. Lyrics such as, “Should I hide how I feel about her, or should I tell her that I like her?” show the dilemma of a man who is about to meet the woman he loves.By Hong You-kyoung