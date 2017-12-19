Are you ready for an AI puppy? (kor)

“What color is the tennis ball?” I asked my elementary school child. “It’s yellow, fluorescent yellow!” he responded as if I was asking the most obvious question and went back to his book. About five decades ago, the tennis ball was white. When René Descartes, who famously said “cogito ergo sum,” used a tennis ball to explain the refraction of light in the 1600s, he must have used a white ball.
What changed the white tennis ball to yellow was the appearance of color television. In monochrome television, where screens only showed black and white, viewers didn’t have any problem finding the white ball in a tennis match broadcast. But in the age of color television, viewers experienced trouble following the white ball on the backdrop of colorfully dressed spectators. In 1972, the International Tennis Federation approved the optic yellow tennis ball.
Until recently, the consumption of various content was text-based. Lately, the shift is rapidly moving to video. What made a critical contribution was the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network, which is considered a fourth generation communications technology. The 3G communication introduced in the 2000s also allowed video calling but was not stable enough to provide video for long periods.
But in the age of LTE, it takes 5.6 seconds to download a movie, and users can easily send and receive videos, leading to exponential consumption. On social media such as Facebook, consumption and the sharing of video is increasing. Children today search for videos, not text, when they are curious about something.
At the PyeongChang Olympics, Korea will present a 5G pilot service that is 40 times faster than LTE. Many experts predict that in the 5G era, high-tech devices such as IoT, self-driving cars and AI robots will make substantial progress. They work better when then are connected to the network.
Technologies, not consumers, lead behavior and industrial changes. Lately, this trend is accelerating. Once self-driving cars become widely available, accidents will decrease drastically and we may no longer have auto insurance. We may need to be prepared to have AI pets along with pet animals.
When the internet was emerging 20 years ago, I wrote a forecast that by 2010, we will be connected to the internet anytime, anywhere, and the price for the routine convenience would be our privacy.
The reality in front of us goes beyond my prediction. Before it is too late, we need to have a discussion on what really helps mankind so that we can control technology instead of being controlled by it.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 18, Page 34
*The author is head of the Innovation Lab at the JoongAng Ilbo.
By KIM CHANG-GYU
“테니스공 색깔이 뭐지?” 얼마 전 초등학교에 다니는 막내에게 물었다. “노란색이잖아요. 형광!” 당연하다는 듯 대답을 한 뒤 읽던 동화책으로 눈을 돌렸다. 테니스공은 50여 년 전까지만 해도 흰색이었다. ‘나는 생각한다, 고로 나는 존재한다(cogito, ergo sum)’고 말한 르네 데카르트가 1600년대 테니스공을 이용해 빛의 굴절을 설명할 때도 공의 색깔은 흰색이었을 게다.
오랜 세월 흰색이었던 테니스공 색깔이 노란색으로 바뀐 건 컬러TV의 등장 때문이다. 검은색 아니면 흰색으로 구별되던 흑백 TV 시대까지만 해도 시청자가 테니스 경기 중계에서 흰색 공을 찾는 데 별문제가 없었다. 컬러TV가 등장하자 상황이 바뀌었다. 형형색색의 옷을 입은 관객 사이에서 빠르게 오가는 흰색 공을 찾는 데 시청자가 어려움을 느끼기 시작했다. 1972년 국제테니스연맹(ITF)은 노란색 공을 도입하기로 결정한다.
얼마 전까지만 해도 각종 콘텐트의 소비는 텍스트(문자) 중심이었다. 요즘 무게 중심이 급속도로 동영상으로 옮겨가고 있다. 이런 흐름에 결정적 역할을 한 건 4세대(4G) 이동통신 기술이라 불리는 롱텀에볼루션(LTE)이다. 2000년대 등장한 3세대(3G)도 영상통화를 할 수 있었지만 동영상을 오랜 시간 이용하기에는 불안정했다.
하지만 영화 1편을 5.6초에 내려받을 수 있는 LTE 시대가 되면서 누구든지 쉽게 동영상을 주고받을 수 있게 됐고, 이는 동영상 소비의 폭발적 증가로 이어졌다. 특히 페이스북 등 소셜네트워크를 통해 동영상 소비와 확산은 기하급수적으로 늘고 있다. 요즘 어린이는 궁금한 게 있으면 텍스트가 아니라 동영상을 검색한다는 말이 나올 정도다.
한국은 평창 올림픽 때 LTE보다 40배 빠른 5세대(5G) 시범 서비스를 선보인다. 많은 전문가는 5G 시대가 되면 사물인터넷(IOT), 자율주행차, 인공지능(AI) 로봇 등 첨단 기기가 비약적 발전을 할 것으로 내다본다. 이들은 통신망에 연결돼야(connected) 더욱 빛을 발할 수 있기 때문이다.
이렇듯 소비자가 아니라 기술이 소비 변화를 주도하고 이는 산업재편으로 이어진다. 최근 이런 흐름은 더욱 빨라지고 있다. 자율자동차가 일반화되면 사고가 급감해 자동차보험이라는 말 자체가 사라질지 모른다. 애완동물뿐 아니라 ‘애완AI’와 지낼 준비도 해야 한다.
20년 전 인터넷이 막 떠오를 때 “2010년대가 되면 언제 어디서나 인터넷과 연결돼 있을 것”이라며 “일상적인 편안함의 대가로 사생활을 포기하게 되는 결과가 생겨날 것”이라는 전망 기사를 쓴 적이 있다. 현재 앞에 펼쳐진 현실은 이런 전망을 넘어선다. 더 늦기 전에 무엇이 인간을 위한 것인지 열띤 논의가 필요하다. 기술에 지배되지 않고 기술을 지배하려면.
김창규 이노베이션랩장