First the trip, then the fall (kor)
비트코인 대책까지 유출한 공직기강 해이, 무두절 탓 아닌가
Dec 19,2017
A set of government measures on cryptocurrency trade was leaked to the public after government officials shared the outline on the Kakao Talk messaging platform ahead of the official release. An official of the National Customs Service took photos of the documents and posted them two hours and 39 minutes before they were released to the press. The actions, aimed to contain speculation, only ended up stoking wild market volatility.
According to Heinrich’s Law, “in a workplace, for every accident that causes a major injury, there are 29 accidents that cause minor injuries and 300 accidents that cause no injuries.” In short, the neglect of minor incidents could lead to major accidents.
Administrative offices have been scattered in Seoul, Sejong, Gwancheon and Daejon, leading to slack discipline and effectiveness in public service. The Sejong administrative complex has been at work for five years, but remains dysfunctional because the senior officials, including the ministers, are mostly away in Seoul.
Government offices without their chiefs are like classrooms without teachers. Their work connectivity and efficiency has weakened, as bureaucrats cannot maintain needed connections with the private sector.
Reports have become common via social media because of this physical distance. The National Intelligence Service suspects North Koreans were behind four cryptocurrency-related hacking cases this year. The loopholes in the bureaucratic community can further undermine confidence in public policies.
According to Max Weber, bureaucracy is a “system of administration characterized by expertness, impartiality and the absence of humanity.” That cannot excuse bureaucrats for their complacency and incompetence. The government must reexamine public service discipline and establish a more efficient system in order to minimize accidents.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 19, Page 34
정부의 가상화폐 대책 보도자료 초안이 민간 모바일 메신저 단톡방에 통째로 유출된 사건은 공직기강 해이의 극치를 드러냈다. 당국의 조사 결과 지난 13일 비트코인 투기 대책 회의 자료는 언론 보도보다 2시간39분 빠른 시간에 관세청 사무관이 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)를 통해 퍼뜨린 것으로 확인됐다. 정부가 투기 방지 대책을 마련했지만 공직기강에 구멍이 뚫리면서 오히려 시장 불안을 가중시키는 소동이 벌어진 것이다.
이런 사태는 하인리히 법칙으로 설명할 수 있다. 하인리히 법칙은 300번의 작은 사고가 발생하면 한 번의 대형 사고가 꼭 일어난다는 얘기다. 현실을 무시한 채 정치적 판단에 따라 정부청사를 서울ㆍ세종ㆍ과천ㆍ대전으로 네 조각 내면서 공직 비효율과 기강 와해는 예고된 수순이었다. 세종청사가 문을 연 지도 만 5년이 지나면서 공직사회에 무두절(無頭節)이 일상화된 지도 오래다.
무두절은 장차관과 실·국장 대부분이 서울에 머물고 서기관 이하 실무진만 지방 사무실에서 근무하는 관행이 자리 잡으면서 나타난 공직사회의 무기력 현상이다. 마치 선생님이 자리 비운 초등학교 교실을 생각하면 된다. 문제는 민간과의 일상적 교류가 끊기면서 공무원들의 정보력이 떨어지고 업무의 질까지 낮아지고 있다는 점이다.
더 큰 문제는 카톡 보고와 결재가 일상화하면서 자료 유출 같은 사고까지 터졌다는 점이다. 국가정보원은 올해 비트코인 해킹 네 차례 모두 북한 소행이었다고 밝혔다. 이런 상황에서 공직사회에 구멍이 뚫렸으니 누가 정부를 믿고 정책을 신뢰할 수 있겠나. 막스 베버는 공무원의 정치적 중립과 전문성을 강조해 ‘영혼 없는 공무원’이라고 했다. 이는 복지부동하면서 최소한의 금도까지 넘으란 얘기가 아니다. 이번 사건을 계기로 공직사회 기강을 점검하고 효율적인 시스템을 강구해야 사고 재발을 막을 수 있을 것이다.