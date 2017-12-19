Truth will out (kor)

President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff, Im Jong-seok, took a suspicious trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Dec. 9 to 12, triggering a controversy. After a surprising photo was released by a local media outlet, the controversy over his doubtful visit to the Arab country remains. In the photo, he is talking with Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
In 2009, the crown prince imported four Korean-type nuclear reactors worth 20 trillion won ($18.39 billion) after negotiations with then South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, and handed over the 54 trillion won rights to maintain and operate them over the next 60 years to South Korea’s state-run energy company in 2016, when Park Geun-hye was president of the country. The appearance of Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, in the photo strongly hints at the possibility that the chief of staff’s trip involved discussions on the uncertain future of the nuclear reactors, given the new Moon administration’s plan to phase out nuclear power plants in South Korea to keep his campaign promises.
According to news reports, Khaldoon expressed his concerns after the Moon administration’s drastic shift in energy policy. The chairman reportedly planned to send a delegation to South Korea to deliver complaints. But the Moon administration first sent his chief of staff to help ease his worries, the reports said.
But the Blue House is trying to deny that his trip was related to the UAE’s concerns, and is bent on covering up what was discussed during his meeting. It says it cannot make public what happened in the UAE, citing security reasons. Coincidentally, the chief of staff did not come to an inquiry session in the National Assembly after submitting a suspicious request to the Blue House for a three-day vacation. That only helps deepen the growing suspicion over why he took the trip to the UAE shortly before Moon’s state visit to China.
The rumors say that Im hurriedly went to the UAE to calm the crown prince’ outrage over the allegation that a group of Koreans loyal to the Moon administration came to his country to dig up potential rebates in the previous administrations, in return for grabbing the construction of the nuclear plants. If the Blue House does not tell the truth behind the chief of staff’s suspicious visit, it can lead to a crisis for the government.
If the government stops short of explaining what really happened, the controversy over his trip can easily shake the new administration. The National Assembly must get to the bottom of the case, particularly considering the liberal Moon administration’s over-the-top push for a nuclear power phase-out.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 19, Page 34
임종석 청와대 비서실장의 9~12일 아랍에미리트(UAE)·레바논 방문 행적에 의문이 증폭되고 있다. 아부다비에서 UAE의 무함마드 빈 자이드 알나하얀 왕세제와 회담하는 사진이 어제 보도되면서 '임종석 미스터리'에 불이 붙었다.
무함마드 왕세제는 2009년 이명박 대통령과 협상을 통해 20조원 규모의 한국산 원전 4기를 수입한 데 이어 박근혜 대통령 때인 2016년엔 54조원어치의 60년간 원전 관리·운영권을 넘겼다. 왕세제 옆엔 원전 건설의 총책임자인 칼둔 칼리파 알무바라크 원자력공사 이사회 의장이 앉아 있어 한눈에 봐도 한국형 원전이 논의됐음을 짐작케 한다.
여러 보도에 따르면 칼둔 의장은 '한국에 원전 건설·관리·운영권을 맡겼는데 문재인 정부가 탈원전을 추진한다니 부품 공급 등에 차질이 없겠느냐'는 우려를 전달했다고 한다. 칼둔 의장이 '탈원전 항의 방문단'을 보내려 했으나 한국 정부가 "우리가 가겠다"며 임 실장을 급파했다는 보도도 나왔다. 이에 청와대는 "원전사업에 대한 언급이 없었다"고 잡아떼거나 "현지 일정을 일방적으로 공개할 수 없다"며 덮으려 하고 있다. 이날 오후 임종석 실장이 돌연 3.5일간 이상한 휴가계를 냈다는데 오늘 열릴 국회 운영위에 불참 명분을 만든 것말고는 달리 해석할 길이 없다.
정치권과 원전업계에서 ‘친여 인사들이 UAE 측에 원전 수주 리베이트 의혹을 캐고 다녔다→무함마드 왕세제가 격분해 국교 단절을 거론했다→왕세제를 달래기 위해 임 실장이 날아갔다’는 루머가 나돈 지 오래다. 청와대가 적극적으로 관련 사실과 자료를 제시하지 않으면 호미로 막을 일, 가래로도 못 막는 사태가 벌어질 수 있다. '74조원어치 한국형 원전 수출' 문제는 한 정권을 뒤흔들 수 있는 대형 이슈다. 문제의 출발이 이 정부의 무모한 탈원전 정책에 있는 만큼 국회가 진실을 밝혀내야 할 것이다.