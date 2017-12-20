Dyson claims LG injunction is based on testing

British electronics manufacturer Dyson released an official statement Monday night that its claims against LG Electronics’ cordless vacuum cleaner advertisements were based on product testing.Dyson’s U.K. headquarters did not give an official response when news spread among local media earlier this month that it filed a provisional injunction last month to halt television, print and online advertisements of LG’s Code Zero A9 - the local electronics company’s latest cordless vacuum cleaner.In Monday’s statement, Dyson claimed that the “advertising statements of LG A9 suction power performance, motor performance and filtration” were “false and misleading” according to testing.In its ads, the A9 is described as having “sucking power of 140 watts” and “inverter motor speed at 115,000 revolutions per minute.” LG also claim the vacuum “filters up to 99.9 percent of fine particles.”Dyson refuted these claims.“Dyson purchased LG A9 products from the market and commissioned internationally recognized independent institutions to test performance under approved test standards, methods and conditions,” said the statement, adding that the company plans to present such evidence to the Korean courts.Last month, Dyson submitted a request for preliminary injunction to the Seoul Central District Court, claiming the information and figures featured in the ads regarding the product’s functions were exaggerative. The first questioning took place on Dec. 8 and the next is scheduled for next month.The Code Zero A9 is the first of LG’s cordless vacuum cleaners to have its motor attached to the device’s handle - a concept similar to Dyson’s most recent products. LG’s version proved a success after its release in June, eating into Dyson’s marker share after the British manufacturer had enjoyed almost a decade on top.LG Electronics responded to Dyson’s claims earlier this month, saying that the functions and figures on the ads were verified by an external research institute.This is the third time Dyson and LG Electronics have been embroiled in a legal dispute regarding cordless vacuum cleaners. In both previous cases it was LG that took Dyson to court.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]