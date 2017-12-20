Annual ramyeon exports surpass $300 million

Exports of the Korean instant noodles known as ramyeon surpassed the $300 million mark for the first time on the back of strong popularity in China, the United States and Southeast Asia, trade data showed Tuesday.Shipments of ramyeon reached $346.43 million in the first 11 months of the year, up a sharp 31.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The latest figure has already surpassed last year’s annual overseas sales of $290 million.China was the biggest importer of ramyeon, accounting for a quarter of exports. Yonhap