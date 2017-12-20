T’way Air replaces old plane with new Boeing 737-800

T’way Air, a Korean low-cost carrier, said Tuesday that it had added a passenger jet to its fleet to better compete with rivals.T’way Air leased the Boeing 737-800 jet to strengthen its operations, though its fleet size remains unchanged at 19 because the airline also retired an older passenger jet.The low-cost carrier plans to introduce a total of six planes next year and one B737 MAX 8 in 2019 as part of its long-term goal of operating 50 planes. Its fleet is currently composed exclusively of B737-800 jets on four domestic routes and 44 international routes. Yonhap