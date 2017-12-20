Genie adopts SoundHound’s song recognition technology

Genie Music, the music streaming service from KT, signed a partnership with SoundHound, an American developer of song recognition technology, on Tuesday to create a music search service called Genius.Genius will be an upgraded version of the Genie Voice feature that Genie Music introduced in June. The feature allows users play music through voice command.The upgrade will utilize SoundHound’s song recognition technology to identify music after listening to only parts of songs. The company hopes to develop Genius to recognize humming.By Kim Jee-hee