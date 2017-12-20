Korean shipments to China have risen 14.1% this year

Korea’s exports to its largest trading partner, China, rose 14.1 percent in the first 11 months of this year to $128.3 billion on strong demand for semiconductors and petroleum, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reported Tuesday.Imports rose 12.9 percent to $89.2 billion. Overall trade volume was up 13.6 percent from the same period last year. The trade surplus widened by 16.7 percent.The figures indicate that China’s trade retaliation against Korea for its deployment of a U.S. antimissile system early this year has had little effect on overall trade.By Kang Jin-kyu