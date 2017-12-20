BTS-designed character items hit shelves

Character merchandise by boy band BTS hit shelves in Seoul on Tuesday, with products designed by all seven members on sale, a local distributor said.Dolls, clothing, cushions, postcards and other character products were launched at the Boon the Shop store in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, an official of Naver’s Line Friends said.Line Friends said it has been developing the merchandise in collaboration with the multi-brand boutique and the members of BTS for the past year.The seven-member K-pop act came in at No. 10 on Billboard’s year-end top artist chart for 2017 after having a breakout year in the United States.The items will also be available at the Line Friends’ store in New York.Yonhap