Lotte Cinema theater has world’s largest LED

Lotte Cinema announced on Tuesday that their projector-less cinema known as Super S has been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest theater with an LED screen.Opened in July of this year at the Lotte World Tower branch in southern Seoul, the theater’s Samsung Electronics LED screen can present images 10 times brighter than the typical projection lamp, and supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology.Lotte Cinema now has two Guinness records. Its first record was for its Superplex G cinema, which was named the world’s largest screen in 2014.Using the screen’s strength, the company is looking at ways to adapt the theater for many purposes. “We will try changing the content of theater from just movies to other contents such as sports, gaming or concerts,” said the company.By Hong You-kyoung