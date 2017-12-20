2017.12.20 Hotel events

Dec. 23 and 24: Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex introduce the Salon de Noel package that will help you realize the perfect Christmas Eve.In the Christmas Salon, which the hotel has exclusively arranged for Christmas Eve, you can enjoy romantic jazz performances in the VIP Salon Concert Hall, unlimited wine and finger foods carefully selected by the hotel sommelier team and various exotic events, such as tarot cards, calligraphy and caricatures, which will also make you feel the Christmas spirit. The Christmas Salon is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.If you reserve this package, Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas will give you the body care set, which includes 3 bathing products for self-spa, made by French premium skin care brand Lyomer, shower gel and body lotion, and InterContinental Seoul COEX will provide two movie tickets you can use at the Megabox COEX multiplex.Also, all who purchase the Salon de Noel package will receive a 20 percent discount coupon for In Spa, a spa specialized in anti-aging, on the second floor of InterContinental Seoul COEX, and use of the hotel swimming pool and fitness club (excluding the sauna) and Wi-Fi free of charge.The package will be available at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas only on December 24, and starts at 370,000 won ($340.40), while it will be available at InterContinental Seoul COEX for two days, December 23 and 24, where its price starts at 330,000 won, excluding tax and service charges.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas: (02) 555-5656Teheran-ro 521, southern Seoulwww.grandicparnas.comInterContinental Seoul COEX: (02) 3430-8888Bongeunsa-ro 524, southern Seoulwww.iccoex.comTo Dec. 31: Recently reopened as a vinyl music bar, The Timber House is now offering a promotional “Golden Hour” course menu featuring seasonal Japanese appetizers, three different izakaya (Japanese pub) dishes, bajirak somyun noodles and homemade Pepero, all complemented with free-flowing sake and four different premium Japanese beers. This happy-hour offering will be available every evening from 6 to 8 p.m., priced at 59,000 won per person, including tax.The course meal begins with seasonal appetizers featuring seasoned ark shells with homemade wasabi dressing, fresh shrimp and caviar cooked with katsuobushi broth, tamagoyaki made with cream and shrimp, and bacon-wrapped asparagus with teriyaki sauce. International izakaya-style dishes will include kushiyaki, yukjeon (Korean style beef pancake) and empanadas. The new menu presents some of the world’s most popular dishes, served tapas style. The main dish is a Japanese-style clam noodle dish prepared with Manila clams and vegetables in a spicy broth. The menu’s finale is a unique dessert featuring white chocolate and katsuobushi, wasabi and raspberry Pepero.Located on the lower level of Park Hyatt Seoul, The Timber House reopened in October after a complete renovation. The vinyl music bar features more than 2,000 vinyl records played by professional DJs, who showcase different genres each day of the week. The Timber House also serves sushi and sashimi, as well as a diverse selection of Japanese dishes a la carte alongside a variety of premium beverages.Park Hyatt Seoul: (02) 2016-1100606 Teheran-ro, southern Seoulwww.seoul.park.hyatt.comTo Dec. 31: Celebrate Christmas and the end of the year with your family, friends and colleagues at Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s buffet restaurant Feast, with a sumptuous Festive Season Buffet filled with premium grilled meats, seasonal seafood and unlimited beverages. Throughout the month of December, Feast is featuring a special buffet in celebration of the festive year-end season with a wide selection of delicious buffet menus. Feast’s popular unlimited seafood section, Shell We Feast, where you can savor six different kinds of steamed seafood - including snow crab, king shrimp, scallops, abalone, corb-shell and assorted mussels and clams - is offered at both lunch and dinnertime along with a mouth-watering roasted turkey at the live station. Share the holiday spirit at Feast while enjoying a delicious array of buffet items, complemented by unlimited red, white and sparkling wine and draft beer. Feast’s famous dessert station will showcase a variety of mouth-watering strawberry desserts to complete your memorable dining experience. The lunch is 85,000 won per person while dinner is 125,000 won, including tax.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2100662 Gyeongin-ro, western Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.kr