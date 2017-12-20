It’s all about the future (kor)
청와대-재계 회동, 경제 스트레스 푸는 계기 삼아야
Dec 20,2017
There is something wrong if President Moon Jae-in meeting business leaders is big news. The ruling power and businessmen can meet anytime as long as they meet transparently and the press can cover it upon the newsworthiness of the meeting. Yet the news about a meeting being prepared by Moon’s Blue House staff draws special attention because it comes amid escalating business complaints over the pro-labor policies of the new government. Seismic stress can cause an earthquake, and likewise, too much burden on employers can wreck havoc on the economy.
The business sector is heavily stressed by the government’s labor policies. Payroll will shoot up next year from a double-digit spike in the minimum wage, shortened work hours and workers’ increased base salary. Regardless of good intentions, the sudden pressures have become beyond what many companies can handle. This is why many advise that the government should moderate its speed in its push to increase workers’ income.
The government has paid attention to reinforcing social security such as increases in unemployment benefits to set grounds for more flexibility in the labor market and yet made little effort in reforming the labor sector.
The Employment and Labor Ministry places more focus on labor than employment and hardly plays its role as mediator between employers and employees. For instance, it only caused more confusion in the franchise business by ordering Paris Baguette to directly hire bakers and shop staff instead of using agency workers.
The Moon administration also speaks of deregulation, but whether it can make any progress on an issue where previous governments have all failed is still uncertain. Given the little effort it has shown so far, it raises questions if the government has any will to confront too many government regulations.
The president has many things to discuss with business leaders. The presidential office should first respond to the set of recommendations from the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The report starts with the emphasis on fostering the future, not maintaining the status quo. The presidential office must also turn its eyes towards the future. It is better to not have the meeting at all if it is really inviting business leaders with a preset agenda and a menu for the corporate sector to swallow and absorb.
잇단 친노동정책 속도조절하고
청와대는 상의 보고서에 답해야
청와대와 재계의 만남이 준비과정부터 큰 뉴스가 되는 세상은 뭔가 정상적이지 않다. 권력이든 재계든 필요하면 투명하게 만나면 될 일이고, 만남의 결과와 내용에 따라 뉴스가치에 맞게 언론이 판단해서 재량껏 쓰면 될 일이다. 그럼에도 청와대 경제보좌관이 추진 중이라는 8대 그룹 경영진과의 비공개 저녁 회동이 여론의 관심을 받는 이유는 새 정부 출범 이후 잇따라 쏟아지는 친노동정책으로 재계의 스트레스가 임계점에 가까워졌기 때문이다. 땅밑 깊은 곳에 응력(應力·stress)이 쌓이면 결국 지진이 발생하는 것처럼 고용과 투자의 주체인 기업이 기를 펴지 못하고 주눅 들면 경제가 제대로 굴러가기 어렵고 결국 사달이 난다.
현시점에서 기업의 가장 큰 스트레스는 노동 관련 정책이다. 최저임금 인상과 근로시간 단축, 통상임금 확대 등으로 기업 부담이 한꺼번에 커지는 분위기다. 방향은 맞을지 몰라도 기업이 감내할 수 있는 선을 넘어섰다는 걱정과 불만이 나온다. 합리적인 선에서 속도를 조절할 필요가 있다. 노동시장 유연화를 위한 전제조건으로 실업수당 확대 등 사회안전망 강화는 새 정부의 경제 정책에 상당 부분 반영됐지만 정작 노동시장 개혁은 첫발도 떼지 못하고 있다. '고용'보다 '노동'에 더 관심 많은 고용노동부는 노사관계의 합리적인 조정자 역할을 하지 못하고 파리바케트 사건 같은 사회적 분란만 키우고 있다. 그야말로 친노(親勞) 정부다. 이러니 '기울어진 운동장'이란 불만이 재계에서 나올 수밖에 없다.
역대 정부와 마찬가지로 문재인 정부도 규제 개혁을 얘기하지만 얼마나 뒷심을 발휘할지 알 수 없다. 우리 사회는 지난 수십년간 '규제 기요틴'의 김대중 정부, '규제 총량제'의 노무현 정부, '전봇대 규제'를 뽑아내려 했던 이명박 정부, 규제를 '손톱 밑 가시'와 '암 덩어리'로 공격했던 박근혜 정부를 거쳐왔지만 여전히 규제 개혁은 힘든 과제로 남아있다. 지금 정부는 규제 개혁과 정면으로 마주할 의지와 능력이 정말 있는지 걱정이다.
청와대와 재계가 만난다면 이런 산적한 현안들을 푸는 데 머리를 맞대야 한다. 지난달 상공회의소가 작성한 '최근 경제현안에 대한 전문가 제안'에 대한 청와대의 해답부터 제시했으면 한다. 이 보고서의 첫 장은 "중요한 것은 현상유지(Status Quo) 아닌 미래(Future)"로 시작한다. 청와대의 선택도 '미래'여야 한다. 정책 방향은 다 결정해놓고 여론을 수렴하는 모양새만 갖추기 위한 요식행위 차원의 회동이라면 아예 만나지 않는 편이 낫다. 참석하는 8대 그룹 핵심 경영진의 시간당 임금은 청와대가 굳이 지참하라고 요청한 '밥값 3만원'에 비할 수 없을 테니 말이다.