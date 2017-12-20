Time for the truth (kor)

The National Assembly’s House Steering Committee could not have a successful meeting Tuesday despite an urgent need to address growing suspicions over President Moon Jae-in’s Chief of Staff Im Jong-Seok’s trip to the United Arab Emirates shortly before Moon’s state visit to China last week. The ruling Democratic Party did not attend the meeting and Im refused to appear. A senior member of the party called it a “politically motivated meeting.”
We don’t think so. The ruling party must participate in the meeting and Im must appear to tell the truth behind his visit to the Arab country. The Blue House’s explanation about his trip is not convincing. In the beginning, it said the chief of staff went to cheer up our UN troops there. But the timing of his trip (a day before Moon’s visit to China) and the professed goal (encouraging our soldiers) triggered a myriad of suspicions. Some linked it to a need to meet with a North Korean representative to address the nuclear problem and others linked it to the Moon administration’s desire to dig up potential shady deals between the Lee Myung-bak administration and its counterparts in the UAE.
The opposition Liberty Korea Party raised the suspicion that Im went to the UAE to ease its deepening concerns about the future of Korean reactors being built there after the Moon administration vowed to phase out nuclear power in South Korea. The presidential office denied that idea. But after a suspicious photo was released by a newspaper in the UAE, the Blue House said Im’s trip was aimed at “strengthening the partnership” with the UAE.
No one buys it. If Im really went to the UAE to dissuade it from severing ties with South Korea due to its deepening concerns about the reactors, the Blue House must explain. But it is keeping silent. What difference is there between the Moon administration and the previous two conservative governments if it only says what it wants to?
The Blue House insists that the issue of nuclear reactors was not discussed in Im’s meetings. But what kind of “partnership” is it talking about? The UAE entrusted a South Korean energy company with the construction of four reactors and the rights to run them over the next 60 years. It would be really strange if the UAE does not complain about the issue under such circumstances.
If what the Blue House said is true, there is no reason for Im to refuse to appear at the National Assembly. On Monday, he appeared at a government meeting among representatives of overseas missions even after submitting a request for a four-day vacation. The chief of staff must tell the truth.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 20, Page 34
중동행 미스터리 커지는 상황에서
휴가계로 국회불참은 불통 아닌가
어제 열린 국회 운영위는 임종석 대통령 비서실장의 아랍에미리트(UAE) 방문 의혹을 해소한다는 목적으로 열렸지만 파행했다. 더불어민주당은 야당의 운영위 개최를 정치 공세라며 불참했고 임 실장은 휴가를 이유로 출석하지 않았다. 회의장에 잠시 나타난 박홍근 민주당 원내수석부대표는 회의 시작 자체를 가로막으며 “일방적이고 불법적으로 소집된 회의”라고 고함쳤다. 집권당답지 않게 당당하지 못한 태도다. 임 실장은 국회에 나와 진상을 소상하게 밝히고 민주당은 회의에 참석하는 게 옳다.
임 실장의 중동 방문을 둘러싼 국민적 의혹이 커 가는 건 무엇보다 청와대의 해명이 미덥지 않아서다. 청와대는 처음엔 ‘현지 파견 장병을 격려하기 위한 것’이라고 밝혔다. 하지만 방문 시점과 목적이 너무나 이례적이어서 북한 인사 접촉설, 이명박 정부 비리 캐기설 등 온갖 소문이 꼬리를 물었다. 한국당은 ‘UAE 원전 불만 무마설’을 내놨다. 하지만 청와대는 의혹이 제기될 때마다 “사실무근”이라고 일축했다. 새로운 사실과 현장 사진마저 속속 공개되자 이제는 “큰 틀에서의 양국 간 파트너십을 강화하기 위한 것이고 정보 교류의 영역도 있다”고 주장하고 있다.
물론 설명이 충분치 않다. 곧이곧대로 믿을 국민도 많지 않다. 임 실장이 국교 단절 수습을 위해 방문한 것이라면 그것 자체는 그럴 수 있을지 모른다. 의혹과 설로 터져나온 여러 가지 다른 목적이 있었다 해도 이해되는 측면이 있다. 하지만 그런 목적으로 방문했으면서도 입을 다문 채 청와대와 민주당을 방패막이 삼아 설명보다 변명으로 일관한다면 보통 문제가 아니다. 자신들 입맛에 맞는 것만 알려주겠다는 태도야말로 이 정부가 그토록 비난했던 박근혜 정부의 불통과 다를 바 없는 일이기 때문이다.
청와대는 원전 사업 언급은 없었다고 주장하고 있다. 하지만 한국과 UAE 관계의 핵심 고리인 원전을 빼고 무슨 ‘파트너십’을 강화했는지 선뜻 납득이 가지 않는다. 70조원이 넘는 원전 건설과 완공 후 관리ㆍ운영권을 우리 정부에 위탁한 UAE 정부다. 상식적으로 생각하면 우리 정부의 탈원전 정책을 접한 UAE 정부가 원전 문제에 대해 항의하지 않는다는 게 오히려 이상한 상황이다.
의혹이 의혹을 낳고 국민적 의문이 커지고 있다. 임 실장이 앞장서 UAE 방문 목적과 성과를 자세히 공개하는 게 마땅하다. 지금까지 내놓은 청와대의 주장이 사실이라면 굳이 국회에 안 나올 까닭이 없다. 하지만 갑작스레 3.5일간 휴가계를 냈다는 임 실장이 그제 저녁 재외공관장 만찬에는 참석했다. 민주당은 한술 더 떠 ‘카더라’란 이유로 운영위를 파행시켰다. 그럴 일이 아니다. 국민이 납득할 정도로 진상이 밝혀져야 한다. 임 실장이 국회 출석을 끝내 거부한다면 국정조사를 통해 규명해야 한다. 투명한 청와대를 만들겠다는 게 이 정부의 최우선 다짐이고 약속이지 않았는가.