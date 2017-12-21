2017.12.20 Ticket

The boys are back in town. The Vienna Boys Choir, composed of young boys, are coming to Seoul again for the annual New Year celebration. This year’s concert will be held at the Mapo Art Center in western Seoul. [LUKAS BECK]

Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallFeb. 24: Pianist Ji is one of the few Korean artists to belong to Warner Music Group and was recently featured in the “Android: Monotune” advertisement. In the ad, he tunes a piano to play only one note, and uses it along with another piano to play Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”In this show, he will start off with Bach’s “Goldberg Variation, BMV 988 Aria” and other classical pieces in the hopes that he can open people’s ears to the beauty of the classics.The concert starts at 7 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 70,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seongnam Arts Center, Concert HallDec. 21: Since 2009, Yuhki Kupamoto’s Christmas shows have sold out in Korea, with the composer and pianist always inviting new friends to perform. This time, he has invited violinist Shin Zia, pictured above, clarinetist Kim Han, conductor Baek Yoon-hak and the Ditto orchestra to play a medley of his best work and Christmas carols which he has remade to liven up the holiday season.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 ($27.90) to 90,000 won.Imae Station, Bundang line, exit 1Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Chamber HallDec. 25: Violinist Park Min-jung and conductor Yuki Mori will collaborate with other musicians to celebrate Christmas with classic carols and pop music to liven up the atmosphere of the holiday seasons. Tickets have been sold out for every year since its first concert in 2008. The program includes John Leavitt “Glory of Christmas,” Vivaldi’s “Second and Frist Movements from “Winter” (Four Seasons),” Berlin’s “White Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” arranged by Yuki Mori and many more.The concert starts at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.Ticket prices for all seats are 30,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Ewha Womans University, Welch-Rayang AuditoriumDec. 25: The music of singer Yoon Jong-shin often touches on the moments when people reminisce about the past and try to recall fading memories. For decades, listeners have found comfort in the words and melodies of his songs.Yoon has been on a concert tour since Oct. 28, with stops in Ulsan, Incheon, Suwon, Busan, Gyeongsan and Seongnam. The tour finally comes to Seoul in December.The concert starts at 7 p.m.Ticket prices range from 88,000 to 121,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2Ewha Womans University, Welch-Rayang AuditoriumDec. 29-31: Popular pop-rock band Buzz are making stops in Ulsan, Busan and Changwon to entertain fans with an end-of-the-year concert tour. Seoul will be their last stop on the tour.The band made their debut in 2003 with the album “Morning of Buzz.” They are loved for their hit rock ballads including “Thorn,” “Don’t Know Man,” and “Coward.”The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Ticket prices range from 88,000 to 121,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2COEX, Hall DDec. 30-31: Singer-songwriter Lee Juck is very excited to meet fans and promises to give his best performance at his upcoming year-end concert.In December, he will release his first new song after a four-year break. His last album, “The Meaning of Solitude” was released in November 2013.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on both days.Ticket prices range from 44,000 to 132,000 won.Samsung Station, line No. 2, exit 6Mapo Art Center, Art Hall MacJan. 23: Vienna Boys Choir, one of the best known boys’ choir of sopranos and altos based in Vienna, Austria, is facing its 520th anniversary in 2018. The best musicians had experience with the choir, such as Schubert, Haydn, Beethoven, Wagner, Strauss and many more to conduct or dedicate their music to the choir. The choir, based on church music covers vast genre of music from classics to popular music, and their classy stages have entertained the ears of the audiences since their establishment in 1498. The program includes “O Virgo splendens,” “Cantate Domino,” “Und wann’s amal schen aper wird,” “Kaiserwalzer Op. 437” and 14 other pieces.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 60,000 won.Daeheung Station, line No. 6, exit 2Olympic Hall at Olympic ParkMarch 15: John Legend, the R&B and soul musician, is coming back to perform in four years since his last concert in Korea. From his first Korea performance in 2009, the artist has had not only held three of his own concerts, but also attended various Korean music festivals such as MAMA, proving his immense popularity in the country.From his debut album “Get Lifted” in 2004, the artist has won 10 Grammy Awards, his stardom also reached to the screens for his performance in 2016 popular movie “La La Land” and for the duet song with another popular singer Ariana Grande of the OST from the movie “Beauty and the Beast” (2017). All his hit songs such as “All of Me,” “Save Room,” “Ordinary People “ will be played this tour. The tickets will be open from Dec. 26 12 p.m. until Jan. 1, 2018 at midnight.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 110,000 won to 165,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3THEATER?Korean National Ballet: Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterTo Dec. 25: The Korean National Ballet is presenting “The Nutcracker” in its version adapted from the ballet choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich, who worked as the art director of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater from 1964 to 1995.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the weekend and on Christmas 25th. There will be no performance on the 18th, Monday.Ticket prices range from 5,000 to 90,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5?Universal Ballet: Universal Art CenterDec. 21-31: The Universal Ballet is also back with “The Nutcracker,” a must-see traditional Christmas performance.“The Nutcracker,” composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, premiered in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and has been loved since then as a Christmas Ballet for the past 124 years. The Universal Ballet premiered the piece in Korea in 1986, and performances of the piece have been sold out every year for the past 30 years.The performance starts at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends.Ticket prices range from 10,000 to 100,000 won.Achasan Station, line No. 5, exit 4Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterJan. 10 - Feb. 25: In the advent of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Seoul Arts Center’s Opera house, “Musical Anna Karenina”- with its original production by the Moscow Operetta Theatre- will perform. Based on the novel “Anna Karenina,” it is a tragic story about the noblewoman Karenina with grace and beauty seemed to be having an admirable life with her powerful husband and their 8-year-old son. However, while she was growing tired of her conventional life, a charismatic young Count Vronsky appears in front of her and they end up having an affair. Anna finally chooses Vronsky over her family, but their forbidden love also affects not only them but the lives of others surrounding theirs.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for Wednesdays. On Saturdays, the musical starts at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. while 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for Sundays. There will be no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Blue Square, Samsung Electronics HallTo Jan. 21: The Broadway musical “Sister Act” is coming to Korea for the first time.Deloris, a singer working in a club, dreams of becoming a famous singer and a star someday. One night, she witnesses a crime committed by her gangster boyfriend Curtis Jackson and his crew, and she runs to the police for help while Jackson orders his crew to search for her. Believing her life to be in danger, she tells the police everything. The police put Deloris in the witness protection program and hide her in a place they believe that she will never be found - a convent.Going undercover as a nun, Deloris feels cramped by the strict convent rules.She soon finds her place conducting the convent choir. With her lively energy and charming voice, she leads her choir to an outstanding and deeply moving performance. Gradually she becomes a celebrity in the convent, but she is put in danger as her identity is exposed.The performance starts Tuesday to Friday at 8 p.m., with additional performance at 3 p.m. for Wednesdays, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the weekends.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Kwanglim Arts Center, BBCH HallTo Feb. 4: Edgar Allan Poe was one of the most renowned writers of the 19th century, but due to his tragic love life and those who were jealous of his talent, his life was full of tragedy. However, his works still highlight what people fear the most and has inspired many artists, such as director Alfred Hitchcock.By taking a look at his life, the audience will be mesmerized by the literary quality of the stage while music and lyrics by Eric Woolfson will add to the effect.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for Sundays and holidays. There will be no performance on Mondays. For December and January, there will be two stages at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and only one stage at 3 p.m. on Sundays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 120,000 won.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallTo Feb. 11: The hit Korean television drama “Hourglass” has been reborn as a musical.When it first aired in 1995, the show broke ratings records across the country. The story revolves around three characters struggling to live in Korea during the turbulent 1970s and ‘80s and trying to turn back the “hourglass” of their predetermined fates to achieve their goals and dreams. They are affected by political oppression, crossing into each other’s paths along the way, becoming friends and falling in love.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and 6, exit 9*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.