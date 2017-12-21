Jang Yoon-ju to host ‘Get it Beauty’

Model Jang Yoon-ju, pictured, will be the host of the upcoming show, “Get It Beauty 2018” on the cable channel On Style, which will premiere in January.The channel said on Wednesday, “With Jang as the host, we are expecting her to lead the show powerfully as she has always done in other variety shows.”Han Su-min, a dermatologist and the wife of popular comedian Park Myung-soo will also be featured on the show as one of the experts.By Hong You-kyoung