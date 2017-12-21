IU is the nation’s singer of the year

Singer IU has been selected singer of the year in an annual poll released on Wednesday.Gallup Korea polled 4,200 people across the country between the ages of 13 and 59 three times this year - in July, September and November.The singer released the album “Palette” as well as the remake album “Flower Bookmark 2” this year. She was last selected singer of the year in 2014.Girl group Twice, trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong and K-pop sensation BTS came in second, third and fourth of the list, respectively.Twice received 9.1 percent of the votes. The group release four singles this year - “Knock Knock,” “Signal,” “Likey” and “Heart Shaker.”Jang’s singles, “2017 Cherry Blossom Road” and “On Your Side” were successful this year. Jang has been consistently selected in the top five of the list in the past 10 years, except for 2014.Boy band BTS was in fourth place with 8.5 percent of the votes. In November, the group became the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards and was also invited to appear on popular talk shows in the United States including “The Ellen Show,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”By Hong You-kyoung