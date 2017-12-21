중앙데일리

Samsung Bioepis cancer drug under review by FDA

Dec 21,2017
Samsung Bioepis said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has begun reviewing its license application for a cancer-fighting biosimilar called SB3.

A biosimilar is a drug with active properties similar to a previously licensed one. SB3 references Herceptin, a breast cancer drug from Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche.

According to Samsung Bioepis, SB3 is the company’s first oncological biosimilar submitted for regulatory review in the United States.


By Kim Jee-hee


