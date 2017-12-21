Korean Air adds fuel-efficient Bombardier plane to fleet

Korean Air is buying the fuel-efficient CS300 airplane from Canadian manufacturer Bombardier to strengthen its short-to-mid-haul routes.It is the first time any Asian airline has added the 127-seater to its fleet, Korean Air said in a statement Wednesday. The acquisition will take place on Friday at Bombardier’s Mirabel facility in Quebec.According to Korean Air, the new plane boasts 20 percent improved fuel efficiency compared to other planes of similar size and is 20 decibels quieter thanks to the use of lighter materials like aluminum alloy and aerodynamic design.The first CS300 is scheduled to arrive at Gimpo International Airport on Christmas and go into service on Jan. 16, with a second plane set to arrive at Gimpo on Jan. 1.Korean Air, the country’s largest airline, plans to add 10 Bombardier CS300s to its fleet by the end of next year.By Kim Jee-hee