‘Framing’ or bad diplomacy? (kor)

“Winning the people’s hearts is the essence of diplomacy,” President Moon Jae-in told his staff while preparing for his four-day visit to China that ended on Dec. 16.
After Moon dined at Yonghe Xianjiang, a restaurant in Beijing, without any Chinese officials present on Dec. 14, the restaurant began offering a “Moon Jae-in Combo.” It could be said that the dish is an outcome of Moon winning Chinese people’s hearts.
But some Koreans were disappointed that Moon and his staff dined without Chinese officials and Korean journalists were assaulted while covering the visit. I repeatedly asked myself whether Korea really deserved such poor treatment.
Pressured by criticism of poor treatment, the Blue House offered explanations. On the flight home, a Blue House official said that President Trump had only one meal with President Moon during his state visit in November.
But that is not true. The Blue House arranged a luncheon with Trump at the U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, that was not in the original schedule, in addition to the state dinner. For the luncheon, Moon visited the U.S. base to dine with Trump.
Kim Hyun-chul, the president’s senior secretary for economic affairs, also said that it was the first time a Korean president was treated at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for the state dinner. But the Blue House stepped back after reporters pointed out that President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached last year, was also invited to a banquet at the Golden Hall during her first visit to China in June 2013.
A high-level Blue House official said that he could not understand the media’s “framing” that the president dined alone. But he should have made a counterargument instead of blaming the media for framing.
On Dec. 18, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-young’s photograph of him having noodle soup during a busy schedule in China was posted on social media with the caption, “You have worked hard, and now it’s time for a meal.” It was deleted later, but it seems that the Blue House does not know — or refuses to understand — why some Koreans are still upset about the China visit.
On Moon’s diplomatic style, the Blue House called it “one step at a time.” Moon said, “Don’t try to get too many things at once.” It seems the Blue House staff needs to heed his advice if they really want to win the hearts of people. Too much is as bad as too little.
JoongAng Ilbo, , Dec. 19, Page 33
*The author is a political news reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.
By HUH JIN
“무엇보다도 국민의 마음을 얻는 것이 외교의 본질이다.”
문재인 대통령이 지난 16일 끝난 3박4일간의 중국 국빈 방문을 준비하면서 참모진에게 한 말이라고 한다. 지난 14일 오전 중국 측 인사 없이 방문해 ‘혼밥’을 한 베이징의 식당 ‘융허셴장(永和鮮漿)’에 ‘문 대통령 메뉴’가 등장했다고 한다. 중국민의 마음을 얻은 결과인지도 모르겠다.
하지만 국빈이라는 한국의 대통령과 그 수행단이 중국에서 연이어 혼밥을 하고, 대통령 행사를 취재하는 기자들이 폭행당하는 일을 보고 우리 국민의 마음은 어땠을까. 일일이 열거하기 민망할 정도로 실망스러운 모습이 대륙의 한복판에서 계속됐다. 방중 성과를 논하기에 앞서 ‘우리가 정말 그 정도밖에 안 되는 나라인가’라는 자문을 거듭했다.
청와대는 혼밥ㆍ홀대 논란이 부담스러웠는지 중국 방문이 끝나자 뒤늦게 온갖 논리로 해명에 나섰다. 귀국길 비행기에서 청와대 고위관계자는 지난달 7~8일 방한했던 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 관련해 “트럼프도 우리와 한 번 밥을 먹었다”고 했다. 하지만 사실이 아니었다. 당시 청와대는 한ㆍ미 동맹 차원에서 당초 예정에 없었지만 문 대통령이 평택 미군 기지까지 가서 트럼프와 오찬을 했다고 설명했다. 국빈 환영 만찬도 했다.
김현철 청와대 경제보좌관은 14일 국빈 만찬이 이뤄진 베이징 인민대회당 금색대청에 대해 “역대 우리 대통령은 한 번도 대접받지 못한 장소”라고 설명했지만 이 역시 사실이 아니었다. 청와대 기자단이 “박근혜 전 대통령도 2013년 6월 첫 방중 때 금색대청에서 만찬을 했다”고 하자 청와대는 뒤늦게 정정했다.
청와대 고위관계자는 “(혼밥이라고 언론이) 프레이밍 한 것이 이해가 안 된다”고도 했다. 언론의 프레이밍만 탓할 게 아니라 반론을 펴려면 제대로 된 반론을 폈어야 했다.
18일에는 소셜 미디어를 통해 정의용 국가안보실장이 중국에서 시간에 쫓겨 컵라면을 먹는 사진을 공개하면서 “열심히 일한 당신, 식사하세요”라고 적었다. 곧 삭제하긴 했으나 이런 모습을 보면 청와대가 우리 국민이 왜 이번 방중에 화가 났는지 모르거나, 알더라도 외면하고 싶은 것 같다.
청와대는 문 대통령의 외교 스타일을 설명하며 ‘뚜벅이 외교’라고 했다. “한꺼번에 너무 많은 걸 얻으려 하지 마라”는 문 대통령의 말을 전하면서였다. 청와대 참모들도 뚜벅이처럼 국민의 마음을 얻으려 해야 한다. 지나치느니 못 미치는 게 낫다. 과유불급(過猶不及)이다.
정치부 허진 기자