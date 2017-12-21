Not the time to be laid-back (kor)
"압도적 힘으로 북핵 압박하겠다"는 트럼프 독트린
Dec 21,2017
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to push ahead with “toughest-ever sanctions” for “maximum pressure” on North Korea for the ultimate goal of achieving “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” while announcing the first national security strategy of his administration. The report paints North Korea as a rogue and ruthless state that starves its own people and yet spends hundreds of millions of dollars on nuclear, chemical and biological weapons that could threaten the United States and the world.
“We remain ready to respond with overwhelming force to North Korean aggression and will improve options to compel denuclearization of the peninsula,“ the document said.
Although the document did not specify a military option, Trump said, “America and its allies will take all necessary steps to achieve denuclearization and ensure that this regime cannot threaten the world,” when he outlined the document in a separate speech. “It will be taken care of. We have no choice,” he said.
The report sets the guideline for the Trump administration’s security policy to defend its homeland. The 68-page document dropped “strategic patience” out of the previous plan from the Obama administration. Obama’s report had three mentions of North Korea. Trump’s has 17, suggesting how Washington perceives the North Korean nuclear and missile threat. The report said China has “expanded its power at the expense of the sovereignty of others” to meet its interests and warned of competition with global revisionist powers — namely China and Russia.
So where does the new security order put us? South Korea is at the center of an intensified power struggle among global powers and the North Korean nuclear and missile threat. Yet the Moon Jae-in administration leisurely talks of peace. It chooses to underestimate the danger of a nuclear-armed North Korea in order to play the best possible host for the upcoming Winter Olympics.
The people have been shamed by the way that Moon kowtowed to China during his presidential visit last week. We cannot expect to weather the perilous climate around the peninsula with such a naïve attitude.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 20, Page 34
압도적인 힘으로 북한 핵에 대응하겠다는 미국 도널드 트럼프 정부의 새로운 국가안보전략(NSS:National Security Strategy)이 나왔다. 그제 트럼프 대통령이 직접 발표한 NSS는 북한 핵을 ‘완전하고 검증 가능하며 돌이킬 수 없도록 비핵화(CVID)’하겠다는 원칙을 재확인했다. 이 문서는 북한을 불량국가, 무자비한 독재정권으로 규정하고 “북한이 세계를 위협할 수 없도록 필요한 조치를 다 취할 것”이라며 북핵 대응의지를 명확히 했다. 그러면서 북한에 대한 선제공격을 언급하지는 않았지만 “필요하다면 어떤 적이라도 패퇴시킬 것”라며 군사적 행동 가능성도 열어 놨다.
NSS는 미국 새 행정부의 안보전략 지침으로 국방전략 수립의 근거가 되는 중요한 문서다. 68쪽으로 된 이번 NSS는 버락 오바마 행정부의 ‘(북핵에 대한) 전략적 인내’ 원칙을 폐기했다. 문서는 “북한 (핵·미사일) 상황이 훨씬 다루기 쉬웠을 때 이미 해결했어야 했다”며 “북핵 문제를 잘 해결하는 것 외에 선택이 없다”고 했다. 특히 오바마 정부의 NSS에선 북한이 3번 언급됐지만 이번엔 17차례나 나왔다. 미국은 북한 핵과 미사일을 더 이상 방치할 수 없을 정도로 위험하다고 보고 있는 것이다. 특히 중국에 대해 “자신들의 이익에 맞게 지역질서 재편을 추구하고 있다”며 “열강들의 경쟁이 돌아왔다”고 말했다.
문제는 우리다. 한국이 북 핵·미사일과 열강 간 경쟁의 위협 등 삼각 파도를 맞고 있는데 정부는 ‘전쟁 나면 안 된다’며 평화 타령만 하고 있다. 코앞에 다가온 북한 핵무장은 외면하고 평창 겨울올림픽에만 매달리는 분위기다. 지난주 한·중 정상회담에서 당당하지 못한 정부의 태도를 지켜본 국민은 수모를 느꼈다. 이런 자세로 한반도 위기를 헤쳐 나갈 수 있을까. 정부는 헌법에 규정한 대한민국의 진정한 가치와 이를 수호하기 위해 무엇을 해야 하는지 다시 한번 생각해 볼 때다.