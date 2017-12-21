A dangerous gambit (kor)

President Moon Jae-in’s proposal for a suspension of joint Korea-U.S. military exercises next year is a double-edged sword that could hurt South Korea. In an interview on Tuesday with NBC, Moon said he had proposed to the United States to put off annual drills to help ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Though the United States has not replied to the offer, joint drills will likely be postponed given the current atmosphere.
We understand Moon’s desire for a successful Olympics as leaders of China and Japan have not answered his requests to attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. If North Korea sends its athletes to the games, Moon will be more than happy. No matter how belligerent it can be, North Korea will certainly not engage in provocations when its athletes compete in the games. Moreover, the United Nations’ resolution in November to stop all hostilities from seven days before the Olympics to seven days after the games certainly encouraged Moon to take such a step.
If North Korea participates in the games as Moon wishes, it could provide momentum for an inter-Korean dialogue, which may lead to a turning point to break the deadlock over North Korea’s nuclear development. But we are concerned about misconceptions behind the idea of delaying the drills. The Moon administration has based the proposal on the thinking that a joint Korea-U.S. drill during the Olympic period could hamper a successful staging of the Games. But that’s a very dangerous idea. The Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises are defensive — not offensive — drills. Next February and March, when the Olympics and Paralympics are held, North Korea is expected to complete ICBMs with nuclear warheads. If defensive drills are postponed under such circumstances, it could endanger the Games.
Another problem with the proposal is that it is similar to China’s argument for a simultaneous suspension of the North’s nuclear provocations and the joint drills. If Seoul pushes ahead with the proposal, it could be read as cozying up to China, which could damage Washington’s trust of Seoul.
Whether North Korea would accept Moon’s proposal also is not clear. If Kim Jong-un rejects it and provokes again before the games, the Moon administration will become a laughingstock. In the worst case, the peninsula could head into a greater crisis. The die has been cast. President Moon must make multifaceted efforts if he does not want his proposal to backfire. He must not forget that tightening economic sanctions on North Korea will encourage it to come to the Olympics.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 21, Page 34
올림픽 성공시키려는 심정 이해할 만
북한이 도발 감행하면 웃음거리로 전락
승부수 성공하게 다방면으로 힘 쏟아야
19일 문재인 대통령이 밝힌 평창 겨울올림픽 기간 중의 한·미 연합훈련 연기 제안은 자칫하면 주인도 벨 양날의 칼이다.
문 대통령은 이날 "겨울올림픽 전 한반도 긴장 완화를 위해 한·미 연합훈련 연기를 미국에 제안했다"고 미 NBC와의 인터뷰에서 밝혔다. 청와대가 협상 파트너로 지목한 미 군사 당국에서는 아직 답이 나오지 않았지만 지금 분위기로는 연기될 공산이 커 보인다.
중·일 정상의 참가도 확정이 안 된 터라 어떻게든 겨울올림픽을 성공시키려는 문재인 정부의 심정은 이해할 만하다. 훈련 연기에 고무된 북한이 선수단을 보내주기만 한다면 올림픽이 평화롭게 치러질 가능성은 커진다. 아무리 호전적인 북한이라도 자기 선수들을 보내놓고 도발하진 않을 것이기 때문이다.
게다가 지난 11월 유엔에서는 올림픽 기간과 전후 7일 동안에는 적대행위를 중단하자는 '평창올림픽 휴전 결의안'이 채택됐다. 문 대통령이 훈련 연기를 제안하는 데 보탬이 됐을 거다.
그의 구상대로 북한이 올림픽에 참가한다면 이를 계기로 남북 대화의 물꼬가 트일지 모른다. 나아가 북핵 위기를 풀 실마리가 마련될 가능성도 없진 않다.
하지만 이런 구상에는 잘못된 인식들이 전제로 깔려 있어 걱정스럽다. 우선 한·미 연합훈련이 평화로운 올림픽 개최에 걸림돌이 된다는 식의 사고는 위험천만하다. 북한이 위협을 느낄지 모르니 훈련을 연기하자는 건 본질을 모르는 소리다. 보통 3월에 실시하는 키리졸브(KR) 및 독수리훈련(FE)은 공격이 아닌 방어 훈련이다. 특히 평창올림픽과 패럴림픽이 열리는 내년 2·3월은 북한이 핵 탑재 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 완성할 것으로 예상되는 시기다. 이런 때에 강화해도 시원치 않을 방어적 훈련을 미루겠다는 건 평창올림픽을 도리어 위험에 빠트릴 수 있다.
연합훈련 연기가 북한의 핵 도발과 한·미 연합훈련을 함께 끝내자는 중국의 쌍중단(雙中斷)론과 닮았다는 점도 개운치 않다. 우리 정부는 "쌍중단이 아니다"고 해명한다. 하지만 우리가 중국의 품으로 빨려 들어간다는 잘못된 신호를 줄 경우 미·일과의 신뢰 관계에 큰 금이 갈 수밖에 없다.
북한이 우리의 연기 제안을 받을지도 불확실하다. 김정은 정권이 평화의 메시지를 걷어차고 올림픽 전에 도발을 감행하면 우리는 웃음거리가 될 수밖에 없다. 최악의 경우 한반도 상황이 급속히 나빠질 수 있다. 합동훈련 연기라는 최후의 카드까지 썼음에도 북한이 도발을 중단하지 않으니 군사적 옵션을 쓸 수밖에 없다고 미국이 나올 때는 어떻게 설득할 수 있을지 걱정이다.
문 대통령이 "합동훈련 연기"를 거론한 만큼 주사위는 던져졌다. 문 대통령의 승부수가 자충수로 전락하지 않으려면 당국은 다각도의 노력을 쏟아야 한다. 중국을 움직이든, 기존의 대북 채널을 가동하든 김정은 정권의 도발을 막고 북한 대표단이 평창에 나타나게 하는 게 최선이다. 더불어 경제제재를 더욱 옥죄는 게 북한의 올림픽 참여를 독려한다는 사실도 잊어선 안 된다.