[Guest Report] Dongsuh Food spreads coffee and music culture

Dongsuh Food has been the largest producer of coffee products in Korea since its establishment in 1968. In line with its signature product, the company has carried out corporate social responsibility activities aimed at building a healthy coffee culture and initiated various cultural activities that go along with one of the world’s most popular drinks.The Dongsuh Coffee Classic is a free classical music concert held annually for local audiences. While the ticket price is zero, the show features many top musicians including pianist Paik Hae-sun, baritone vocalist Kim Dong-kyu and violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill. The concert’s star lineup has sold out seats every year, and around 13,000 people have attended.This year, the 10th Dongsuh Coffee Classic was held in Chuncheon, Gangwon, with the Chuncheon Philharmonic Orchestra featuring pianist Jo Jae-hyuck, violinist Woo Ye-zu, popera singer Kai, soprano Shin Della and tenor Kim Seung-jick under the baton of Lee Jong-jin.Aside from the concert, the company’s cultural project, Maxim Scent of Love, supports those in need by sharing the arts all around the country. In 2009, the company started the Busan Boy’s House Orchestra and has since expanded the project to Daejeon, Daegu, Gwangju and Cheongju, North Chungcheong.Dongsuh Food has donated instruments to 10 cities, and many famous musicians have devoted their time to educating young talent. The amount of donations from Dongsuh Food in the last 10 years has totaled 2.1 million won ($1,900), and through the project, the company hopes to solve local communities’ pressing problems and develop the talent of budding artists.This year, the Joyang Elementary School Haeoreum Orchestra in Chuncheon became the 10th beneficiary of Maxim Scent of Love, receiving new practice rooms and instruments including a piano, cello and new instrument cases.Aside from sharing love through music, Dongsuh Food also organizes the Scent of Life Dongsuh Literature Award, the biggest prize in women literature, and the Maxim Cup Go Competition, another cultural activity that contributes to the growth of society.“We not only hold and support various cultural programs but also develop activities for those in need” said Shin Yeon-je, a corporate social responsibility manager at Dongsuh Food. “We will spread the delicate scent of love into the lives of our customers and continue contributive activities regarding the scent of coffee.”BY KIM MIN-JI [kim.minji4@joongang.co.kr]