Lotte purchases Indonesian resin-making companies

Korean retail giant Lotte said Thursday it has purchased Indonesian synthetic resin makers, the latest in a series of deals meant to tap deeper into the world’s fourth most populous nation.Lotte Advanced Materials, the chemical arm of Lotte, has signed a deal to wholly purchase PT Arbe Styrindo and PT ABS Industri Indonesia.Lotte did not disclose details on the acquisition price of the two firms, which are controlled by the same main shareholder.Yonhap