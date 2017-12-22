JBJ readies release of new music in January

Boy group JBJ, which is made up of six contestants from the second season of Mnet audition program “Produce 101,” will release new music in January, as first reported by local news outlet OSEN.Meeting the demands of the show’s fans, the group was created out of contestants that failed to make the cut for the final group, Wanna One. They released their debut album “Fantasy” in October, and it sold more than 130,000 copies. The album’s title track of the album has been atop the music charts for several days.Until Jan. 14, the group is on a tour of six countries across Asia, with stops in Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines.By Hong You-kyoung