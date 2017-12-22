Kim Yuna, Park Jung-hyun to busk on JTBC

Kim Yuna of the rock band Jaurim, left, and singer Park Jung-hyun, right, will star in the second season of JTBC’s busking reality program “Begin Again.”The program follows popular singers as they perform on the streets in Europe and shows how locals react to their performances. In the first season, stars traveled to Galway in Ireland and Montreux in Switzerland. A team led by rock star Yoon Do-hyun even participated in the Montreux Jazz Festival.Kim and Park have very different styles. Kim has a powerful and sharp voice while Park is known for her soft and tender vocals.Jaurim’s most popular songs are “Twenty-five, Twenty-one,” (2013) “Magic Carpet Ride” (2010) and a remake of a song by the band Sanullim, “Laid Silk and Satins on My Heart” (2011).As a solo artist, Park is beloved for her songs such as “In a Dream” (2003) and “I’ll Write you a Letter” (1999).By Hong You-kyoung