Unafraid to be a little different: Cha Tae-hyun jumped at the chance to be a part of 'Along with the Gods' series

A scene from the movie “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds.” From the left, Haewonmaek, Deok-choon and Ja-hong, played by Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Hyang-gi and Cha Tae-hyun. [LOTTE ENTERTAINMENT]

For the first time since he debuted 22 years ago, actor Cha Tae-hyun is starring in a big-budget film. “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds,” which is divided up into two parts - with the first premiering this winter and the second arriving in the summer - is the first Korean movie series to be filmed entirely at the same time. Although Cha only appears in the first movie, he adjusted his schedule for the entire year to be a part of the project.One of the actor’s hobbies is going to see movies in theaters, and thanks to his three children, he is especially well-versed in the latest kid-friendly flicks. He has seen all of the newest movies, and among the other films that are premiering the same week as his, he admitted in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that, “‘Steel Rain’ is the movie that I am looking forward to the most, actually.”The following are edited excerpts from the interview.I really don’t know about my movies. I can’t help but feel a little regret over my part. I think it’s also partly because I saw the movie with my son, Su-chan. We didn’t have much time to talk about the movie yesterday, and this morning I asked him, “Was it okay? Was the movie too long?” and he said, “It was kind of long, but it was okay.” I didn’t mention this to him, but I caught him wiping away a tear or two during the film (laughs).I think almost all movies that are adaptations go through this situation. Especially if the original is a popular webtoon, people want the films to depict the original story as they remember it. I guess from the fans’ perspective, they want the characters to come alive through the actors. I completely understand that. When I starred in “Ba: Bo” (2008), the film followed the original webtoon exactly. At the time, that was the goal. I think that both ways have their advantages and disadvantages.In the end, I liked that the story was different from the original because I’ve never thought of combining two characters into one. I was intrigued by the way the film combined the characters into one instead of taking out the whole storyline. I think it has its own appeal. The second movie is much more fun (laughs).Other actors such as Ha Jung-woo had many more CGI scenes, so they had a harder time than I. For instance, I knew how awkward it must have been for Ha when he had to shoot wind from his hands, because I did something similar in the drama series “Jeon Woo-chi” (2012). When there are scenes like that, others just have to pretend that it’s not weird at all, so that the actor playing the part can feel at ease.From an actor’s point of view, I liked it better than being just a white-collar worker. When the movie script was sent for me, I immediately guessed that I would get the part of Ja-hong, and I was right. If I was the original Ja-hong, I wouldn’t have much to show for the two-hour long film, I would be too normal. But when I played the firefighter Ja-hong, it was much more interesting. Although the character wasn’t funny, there were many parts of Ja-hong that people have already seen through my acting. So the role itself was just a little bit new instead of a challenge.Also, although I’m supposed to be the main character, the film wraps up with Ja-hong’s younger brother, Su-hong (played by actor Kim Dong-wook). He makes the real impact in the film. It was all in the script. Nevertheless, it was the first kind of big-budget film that the Korean movie industry was trying out, and I wanted to have the opportunity to work with talented actors like Ha.Actually, I really dislike movies that force emotions and tears from the audience. I’ve never thought that “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” was too sentimental. At the end, I thought there were elements of the story where the audience couldn’t help but get out their tissues, but the scenes were natural. I think people cried because they were genuinely touched, not because they were manipulated.During my childhood, my family was poor so our entire family lived in a single room until we moved into my uncle’s house when I was in second grade. Eight people lived in a 20-square-meter (215-square-foot) apartment and we were in debt until I became successful on television. After the drama “Sunflower” (1998) wrapped and I shot one advertisement, I was able to pay back the debt all at once. I think my parents were the most grateful to me then.BY CHO YEON-GYEONG [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]데뷔 22년만에 시즌 대작으로 스크린에 출격한다. 국내 최초 1•2편이 동시 촬영된 400억 '신과 함께-죄와 벌(김용화 감독)'은 올 겨울과 내년 여름 각각 개봉한다. 1편 주인공 차태현(41)은 1편에만 등장함에도 불구하고 1년 스케줄을 모조리 '신과 함께' 팀에 맞췄다. 차태현은 "흥미로운 프로젝트의 일원이 됐다는 것 만으로도 도전에 의의를 둔다"고 밝혔다. 의리 빼면 시체다.유일한 취미는 영화관에서 영화 보기. 세 자녀의 취향에 맞춰 영화관 나들이에 나선다. 때문에 시사회에 초대받는 것도 별로 좋아하지 않는다고. 최근작까지 빠짐없이 챙겨 봤다는 차태현은 빅3 중 경쟁작인 '강철비(양우석 감독)'를 언급하며 "가장 기대된다"고 솔직하게 고백했다. "남 좋은 일만 시켰다"며 껄껄 웃는 너스레도 20년간 쌓은 내공과 호감도의 정점에 올라있는 차태현이라 가능하다.- '신과 함께'가 드디어 개봉한다."내 영화는 진짜 잘 모르겠다. 어쩔 수 없는 아쉬움이 남는 것 같다. 이번에는 아들 수찬이랑 같이 봐서 특히 더 그런 것 같다. 어제는 이야기를 많이 못 나눴고 아침에 '재미있었니? 좀 길지 않니?'라고 물었더니 '길긴 한데 힘들지는 않았어'라고 하더라. 모를까봐 말을 안 하는 것 같은데 살짝 눈물 훔치는 걸 봤다. 하하."- 평소에도 영화를 자주 보러 다니나."아들이랑 많이 본다. 최근 '뽀로로'는 2, 3호(딸)랑 봤고. 수찬이가 컸다고 또 '뽀로로'는 안 본다. 둘이서는 '오리엔탈 특급살인'을 봤다. 시사회에서 내 영화를 같이 보는건 처음이라 나도 긴장했는데 수찬이도 이틀 전부터 그 날만 기다리더라. 수업 빠진다고 신나했다. 하하."- 원작에 대한 이야기가 끊임없다."원작이 있는 영화들은 대부분 그런 이야기를 듣는 것 같다. 특히 인기가 굉장히 많은 웹툰은 그대로 나와주길 바라는 것 같다. 주인공들이 배우를 통해 살아 움직였으면 하는 마음 아닐까. 팬들 입장에서는 충분히 그럴 수 있다. 예전에 '바보'라는 영화는 그림 그려져 있는 것 그대로 나왔다. 그 때는 그것이 목표였다. 장•단점이 있는 것 같다."- 원작과 영화가 뒤섞여 헷갈렸다고."1편과 2편을 함께 찍지 않았나. 나는 2편에 나오지도 않는데 시나리오도 보고 촬영 스케줄도 1년간 빼줬다.(웃음) 여기에 원작까지 겹치니까 '뭐지? 뭐가 뭐더라?' 싶었던 것 같다. 개인적으로는 시나리오가 웹툰에 비해 많이 바뀌어서 좋았다. 그렇게까지 싫어할 줄 몰랐지만 원작 팬들을 너무 생각 못해 미안하다."- 왜 좋았나."인물 합치기를 생각하지 못했다. '아, 이런 방법이 있구나' 싶더라. 어느 한 이야기를 통으로 빼는 것이 아니라 두 캐릭터를 하나로 합치는 방식이 독특하고 새로웠다. 사실 원작의 반을 읽었을 때 시나리오를 봤다. 그래서 처음에는 시나리오에 있는 것이 원작에 많이 있는 줄 알았다. 근데 아니더라. 그 나름 매력이 있다. 2부가 더 재미있다. 하하."- CG를 위한 그린매트 연기가 어렵지는 않았나."나보다는 (하)정우나 다른 배우들이 더 고생했다. 분량이 많았다. 난 '전우치'라는 드라마를 하면서 장풍을 쏴 봤기 때문에 정우의 고충을 안다. 그럴 땐 모른척 해줘야 한다. 신경쓰면 얼마나 민망하냐.(웃음) 그런 의미에서 연기 하나는 진짜 잘하는 친구들인 것 같다. 천연덕스럽게 해내더라. 나는 자꾸 뭐에 묶이거나, 멧돼지에게 물리는 신들이 많아 혼자 생각을 많이 했어야 했다. 메이킹 영상이 더 재미있을 것 같다."- 모래에 빠지는 사막신이 인상 깊었다."세트가 진짜 멋있었다. 처음 시나리오를 봤을 때 '중국 얼마나 가요? 해외 로케이션은 얼마나 가나요?'라고 물었다. 진짜 중국 가서 찍는 줄 알았다. 근데 하나도 안 간다고 하더라. 다 세트에서 찍는다고. 우리나라에 그렇게 큰 세트장이 있는 줄 몰랐다. 산을 만들어 놓지를 않나 너무 멋지더라. 지옥에서 지옥으로 옮겨갈 때마다 설레고 기대됐다. 사막신은 진짜 모래에 파묻혔다. 모래에 점점 빨려 들어가서 목 바로 아래까지 갇혔는데 그 때 한번 죽을 뻔 했다. 쫙 올라가야 하는 기계가 고장난 것이다. '이렇게 패닉이 올 수도 있겠구나' 싶었다. 스태프들이 급하게 달려와 일일이 모래를 파냈다."- 원작 캐릭터의 직업도 회사원에서 소방관으로 변경됐다."직접 연기한 입장에서는 마음에 든다. 시나리오가 들어오자마자 '아, 나에게는 자홍 역할이 들어왔겠구나' 예측했다. 딱 맞았지.(웃음) 선입견은 있었다. '원작의 자홍이라면 보여줄 것이 없는데? 드라마라면 모르겠는데 두 시간짜리 영화로는 너무 평범하게만 그려져서 되게 심심할 것 같은데' 싶었다. 소방관으로 바뀌고 상황이 들어가니까 재미있더라."- 삼차사였을 수도 있지 않나."그냥. 뭐랄까. 내가 지금까지 보여준 모습과 '신과 함께'에서 내가 할 수 있을만한 캐릭터를 떠올렸을 때 자홍 밖에 없을 것이라 생각했다. 사실 자홍이 1편 주인공이라고는 하지만 결국 마무리는 수홍(김동욱)이가 한다. 내가 많이 나오지만 임팩트는 수홍 것이다. 시나리오에 다 나와 있었다. 그럼에도 불구하고 우리나라에서 처음 시도하는 영화였고, 하정우를 비롯해 많은 배우들이 같이 하는 작업을 해 보고 싶었다."- 신파 스토리에 대한 의견이 분분하다."말을 신파라고 써서 세게 다가오는 것 같기도 하다. 나 역시 억지로 상황을 쥐어짜 만드는 감동은 싫다. '신과 함께'를 보면서 신파라고 생각해 본 적은 없다. '후반부에 너무 많이 우나?' 싶기는 했지만 '울림'이지 '신파'는 아닌 것 같다."- 차태현 하면 코믹을 기대하는데 그것도 없다."그래서 지루했다. 하하. 난 약간 그런 것이 있다. 내가 나오면 한, 두번은 웃겨야 하는? 근데 하나도 안 나오니까 나 역시 생소하더라. 남들은 도전이라 생각해 줄지 모르겠지만 '신과 함께' 캐릭터 자체는 나에게 도전이 아니었다. 좀 새로운 것을 했을 뿐이지. 스릴러를 한다면 모를까 나에게 아주 볼 수 없었던 부분들은 아니다."- 부모님께 가장 크게 효도했을 땐 언제인가."어렸을 때 집이 망해 단칸방에 살다가 큰아버지 집에 얹혀 살았다. 20평 아파트에 8명이 살았다. 큰아버지 집이 8학군 공무원 아파트였다. 그 때가 초등학교 2학년 때였다. 그때부터 방송으로 잘 되기 전까지 계속 집에 빚이 있었다. 드라마 '해바라기' 끝나고, 통신사 CF를 찍고 나서 한번에 갚았다. 부모님이 그 때 가장 좋아하셨던 것 같다."글 조연경 기자