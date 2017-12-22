Xi’s nimble diplomacy (kor)

Jung Yul-sung, who is known as the father of Chinese military music, returned to Hwanghae province, in the northwest of the Peninsula, in 1945 and became the provincial propaganda director for the North Korean Workers’ Party. His Chinese wife Ding Xuesong, a revolutionary, had a connection with the Chinese Communist Party. She served as a special envoy for food in North Korea and worked as the head of the Xinhua News Agency’s Pyeongyang bureau before the 1950-53 Korean War.
After the war broke out, Ding asked Zhou Enlai to return to China together with her husband. Zhou sent a handwritten letter to North Korean leader Kim Il Sung asking him to allow them back. Kim responded, “As the Chinese Communist Party helped train so many of our cadre, sending Jung is not a problem.” In December 1950, Jung crossed the Aprok (Yallu) River and participated in the war as a part of the Chinese Military’s propaganda division. At a banquet hosted by Kim Il Sung, Jung suggested to Chinese writer Liu Baiyu that he collaborate on a song for Chinese soldiers.
During his visit to China, President Moon Jae-in mentioned Jung to Peking University students, saying that Korea and China are friends who suffered the pains of modern history. Some criticize Moon’s move for damaging national status. But many defended him, saying diplomacy should be evaluated pragmatically based on national interest.
China maximizes its national interests with detailed diplomatic tactics that may seem trivial to our eyes. It does not target Korea’s key parts or materials but retaliates on consumer goods, distribution and tourism. Instead, they make provocations out of meticulous calculations, like giving poor treatment to VIPs, even if they are heads of state or top officials.
When North Korea was valuable as leverage for diplomacy with America, China’s most powerful man would go to a remote northeastern province and welcome the North Korean leader at the train station platform. When China needed something from Korea, China even opened the palace of the Qing emperor and offered a special luncheon that was not in the schedule.
Now North Korea is the urgent issue. After the Korea JoongAng Daily reported in a May 5 article titled “Xi’s red line on the peninsula” that the China’s People’s Liberation Army may push down to the Chongchon River-Hamhung line to handle refugees in case of a sudden change in North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the United States and China are having in-depth discussions.
U.S. think tank Rand Corporation recently warned that the possibility of the People’s Liberation Army moving southward was high. China is struggling with the psychological warfare of the United States aiming to crack Washington-Pyongyang relations, while North Korea is dismissing China. Now is no time for Beijing to argue whether it is a big country or not.
중국 군가의 아버지로 불리는 정율성은 1945년 귀국해 황해도에서 조선노동당 황해도위 선전부장을 맡았다. 중국공산당 지도부와 연이 닿았던 혁명전사 출신 부인 딩쉐쑹(丁雪松)은 북한의 식량 특사로 활동하다 6ㆍ25전쟁을 앞두고 신화사 평양지사의 사장을 맡는다. 전쟁이 터지자 딩쉐쑹은 저우언라이(周恩來) 총리에게 남편과 함께 귀국시켜 달라고 편지를 썼다. 저우 총리는 친필 편지로 김일성 수상에게 동의를 얻어냈다. 김일성은 “중국공산당이 그렇게 많은 간부들을 육성시켜줬는데 정율성 한 명 보낸다고 무슨 문제가 있겠나”라며 화답했다고 한다. 그해 12월 압록강을 건너 중공군 문선대의 일원으로 참전한 정율성은 김일성이 주재한 환영 만찬장에서 중국 소설가 류바이위(劉白羽)에게 “분투하는 병사들이 부르도록 노래 한 수 지읍시다”라며 즉석 제안을 하기도 했다.
문재인 대통령은 방중 기간 학생들을 앉혀두고 양국이 근대사의 고난을 겪은 동지라며 정율성을 언급했다. 이 때문에 ‘혼밥’ 사태와 맞물려 국격 손상 논란을 불렀다. 온라인의 주력 댓글들은 외교라는 것이 국익 기반의 실용주의라는 또 다른 기준으로 평가한다는 논리로 두터운 방어막을 치면서 우리끼리 지지고 볶는 교착 상태가 됐다.
덩치에 맞지 않게 중국은 졸렬하게 보일 수 있는 깨알 같은 외교 기술로 치고 빠지면서 국익을 극대화한다. 한국산 핵심 부품 또는 재료는 손 못 대고 만만한 소비재나 유통ㆍ여행업을 죄면서 경제보복을 일삼는다. 귀빈들을 하대하거나 상호주의가 원칙인 외교에서 정무 판단 권한이 허용되지 않은 당 서열 100위권 밖의 행정 관리가 상대국 정상의 어깨나 팔꿈치에 손을 대는 것은 고도의 계산에서 나온 도발이다.
북한이 대미 외교의 지렛대로서 가치가 높을 땐 권력 1인자가 동북 오지로 달려가 밥상을 차리거나 베이징역 플랫폼에서 마중도 하고 배웅도 했다. 한국 대통령이라 해도 중국이 아쉬운 게 더 많을 땐 청나라 황제의 행궁을 열어 예정에 없던 특별오찬을 청하기도 한다.
문제는 한반도 북쪽이 발등의 불이 된 상황이다. 북한 급변 사태가 터질 경우 중국 인민해방군이 난민 처리를 빌미로 한반도의 병목 구간인 청천강~함흥 선을 넘볼 수 있다는 지적(‘시진핑의 한반도 남방한계선’ 4월 6일자 30면) 이후 렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관은 최근 미ㆍ중 간 대응책 논의가 깊숙이 진행되고 있다고 공개했다. 미국의 싱크탱크 랜드연구소는 최근 보고서에서 인민해방군의 남하 가능성이 크다고 경고했다. 북ㆍ중 간 균열을 노린 미국의 심리전에 냉가슴을 앓으며 북한으로부터는 차이나 패싱을 당하는 중국이다. 한국과 대국을 논할 시점이 아니라는 얘기다.
