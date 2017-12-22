Beijing’s baffling whims (kor)
한·중 정상회담 닷새 만에 단체 관광 봉쇄한 중국
Dec 22,2017
Despite its condescending pledges of the normalization of ties during summit talks between the leaders of South Korea and China, Beijing still keeps its grip on group tours to South Korea.
Five travel agencies on Tuesday in Beijing were denied visa permits for package groups destined for South Korea. Beijing banned group tours to the country from March 15 and partially lifted the sanctions in Beijing and Shandong on Nov. 28. Many expected the visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in would lead to a complete lifting of the ban. But now we find ourselves stupefied by Beijing’s whims.
The Blue House admitted that the tour ban remains intact, saying that Beijing is yet to allow group visas to South Korea. But the fact that China still regulates tourists from going to South Korea is shocking.
The Blue House must seriously ask itself what gains Moon achieved in his visit to China. Seoul touted that Moon’s visit had created the needed momentum for Beijing to completely end its retaliation on Korean businesses over Seoul’s deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense antimissile system.
One presidential aide even said that normalization of trade with China would help the Korean economy grow by 0.2 percentage points.
But we have doubts from Beijing’s actions. Five Chinese military aircraft penetrated the Korean air defense zone two days after Moon returned home. There is a saying that the Chinese show their true intentions with their feet, not their mouths. Judging from its actions so far, Beijing does not appear to have put an end to its offensive campaign over Thaad.
If so, the Oct. 31 agreement to normalize ties may have been a makeshift announcement to set the stage for Moon’s visit to Beijing. The government must clarify why Beijing has not kept its word or whether there is some misunderstanding.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 21, Page 34
한·중 정상회담이 끝난 지 불과 닷새 만에 중국이 다시 한국행 단체 관광을 막기 시작했다는 소식에 기가 찰 뿐이다. 베이징 현지 여행사 5곳이 19일 한국으로 가는 단체 관광객을 모집해 비자 신청을 했다가 거부당했다는 것이다. 중국은 3월 15일부터 한국행 단체 여행을 불허하다가 11월 28일 베이징과 산둥성 등 두 곳에 한해 제한을 풀었다. 이 조치가 문 대통령 방중을 계기로 중국 전역으로 확대되길 기대했는데 오히려 다시 막혔다니 너무 놀라워 믿기지 않는다.
청와대는 이날 “중국이 아직 단체 비자를 실질적으로 푼 적은 없다”고 밝혀 여행 제한이 계속되고 있음을 시사했다. 중국에선 일부 중소 여행사들이 한국행 상품을 경쟁적으로 내놓으며 과열 조짐을 보이자 수위 조절 차원에서 이번 조치를 취한 것으로 알려지고 있다. 중국 대형 여행사의 한국행 상품은 지장이 없다는 것이다. 그러나 한국행 단체 관광에 중국 당국이 아직도 규제를 가하고 있다는 게 사실로 드러나며 커다란 충격을 주고 있다. 정부는 하루빨리 실상을 파악해 대책을 강구해야 할 것이다.
이와 함께 우리는 문 대통령의 방중 성과에 의문을 제기하지 않을 수 없다. 홀대 논란에도 불구하고 청와대가 내세우는 가장 큰 성과는 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치에 따른 중국의 보복 해제라는데 과연 그런가 하는 점이다. 청와대의 한 보좌관은 귀국 후 (중국의 경제 보복 중단으로) “한국의 경제성장률을 0.2%포인트 올리는 효과가 있다”고 주장했는데 정말로 중국의 보복이 완전히 중단됐다고 보는지 묻지 않을 수 없는 것이다.
문 대통령 귀국 이틀 만인 18일 중국 군용기 5대가 한국방공식별구역(KADIZ)을 세 시간 넘게 침범했던 것도 심상치 않은 일이다. 중국은 입을 볼 게 아니라 발을 봐야 진의를 파악할 수 있는 나라라고 한다. 이런 중국의 행태가 우리에게 시사하는 건 ‘사드 봉인’이 아니라 ‘사드 보복 재개’가 아닌지 의문이다. 그렇다면 우리에게 지난 10월 31일 합의가 사드 문제의 출구를 마련한 게 아니라 문 대통령 방중길을 닦기 위한 미봉책이 아니었는가 하는 생각을 지울 수 없다. 중국이 합의를 지키지 않는 것인지, 아니면 우리가 오해를 하고 있는 것인지 정부는 그 진상부터 밝혀야 할 것이다.