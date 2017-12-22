Readiness is all (kor)

North Korea’s situation seems to be getting worse, as seen in one defection after another of its soldiers and ordinary citizens. A total of 15 North Koreans have defected to South Korea so far this year, compared to five last year. Thursday’s defection of a soldier amid North Korea’s tightened security clearly shows the plight the people in the North are suffering under tough international sanctions.
As fellow North Korean soldiers approached the demarcation line along the tense border to find the defector, our soldiers fired 20 rounds toward them as a warning. Two North Korean fishers also risked their lives to navigate toward South Korean waters in the East Sea on Tuesday.
Security experts attribute these defections to deepening economic hardships as a result of ever-tougher sanctions. Even if they did not attempt to defect, North Korean fishermen often go adrift in the sea to meet the increasingly high goals the authorities set to ease their worsening food situation. Japan’s Coast Guard has found a record 83 wrecked North Korean boats along the western coastline this year. All the circumstantial evidence suggests that the North’s ordinary people, particularly soldiers, became the first victims of the sanctions.
Our government must not let its guard down after dismissing such defections as accidental. If such cases occur often in the same place in the same way, it means they resulted from internal problems. Under such circumstances, North Korea is easily tempted to address its predicament by resorting to provocations. In that case, South Korea will certainly be its first target.
Yet the Moon Jae-in administration appears to have a laid-back attitude. Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum even says that the ministry has no evacuation plan to brace for an emergency from a North Korean attack because it could help fuel public anxiety. That is in sharp contrast with the evacuation drills in the state of Hawaii to prepare for a North Korean nuclear attack and with the distribution of contingency plans by the government in Guam. Japan also is considering the introduction of evacuation drills next year. Tokyo is sensitively responding to the increasing arrivals of wrecked boats from North Korea by dispatching policemen to those areas.
The government must kick off evacuation drills before it’s too late. It can add guidelines on how to escape from a nuclear attack to its monthly civil defense drill. What makes the people more insecure than a nuclear attack is a government burying its head in the sand in the face of an imminent danger.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 22, Page 38
북한군 병사와 주민들의 잇따른 귀순
내부 문제 해결 위한 북한 도발 우려
대비 없는 정부가 북핵만큼 불안하다
북한의 내부사정이 심상찮아 보인다. 북한군 병사들의 귀순이 이어지고 북한 주민들의 탈주 행렬도 계속되고 있다. 올해 귀순한 북한 군인과 주민은 모두 9차례 15명에 이른다. 지난해 3회 5명에 비하면 유의미한 증가다. 특히 어제 중서부 전선에서 벌어진 북한군 병사의 귀순은 지난번 오청성 하사의 극적인 탈주 이후 북한군의 경계태세가 보다 삼엄해졌을 게 분명한 상황에서 감행된 것이다. 실제로 어제 귀순 때도 북한군 추격조가 귀순 병사를 찾기 위해 군사분계선(MDL) 상으로 접근, 한국군이 기관총 20발을 경고사격하는 긴박한 장면이 연출되기도 했다. 또한 엊그제 동해상의 북한 주민 2명의 귀순 역시 과거 중국 국경을 넘는 탈북이 아니라 무동력 목선을 타고 벌인 목숨을 건 탈주였다.
이처럼 탈주 행렬이 계속되는 것은 최근 국제사회의 초강경 대북제재로 북한 주민들의 경제적 어려움이 가중됐기 때문이라는 게 북한 전문가들의 일반적인 분석이다. 귀순은 아니더라도 식량난 타개를 위해 ‘어로(漁撈) 전투’에 내몰린 북한 어민들이 작고 낡은 배를 타고 먼바다에 나갔다가 표류하는 사례도 잇따르고 있다. 올해 일본 해안에서 북한 어선을 발견한 사례는 83건으로 역사상 가장 많다고 한다. 경제난은 군부대도 예외가 아닐 테고, 게다가 김정은의 계속되는 도발 드라이브로 북한군의 피로도가 배가되는 등 북한군 병사들은 이중, 삼중의 고통을 받고 있을 게 분명하다.
이런 상황에 따른 탈주를 우발적 사건으로 치부해서는 안 된다. 불량이 한두 건에 불과하더라도 같은 곳에서 같은 방식으로 일어난다면 그 프로세스에 문제가 있는 것이라는 ‘프와송 이론’처럼 유사한 방식의 탈주가 이어지는 것은 그것의 원인이 되는 북한 내부의 문제가 있는 것이다. 그리고 그 문제를 타개하려고 또는 보복을 위해 북한이 도발하는 것은 쉽게 예상할 수 있는 일이며, 북한이 도발할 경우 1차 목표는 한국이 될 것이라는 건 더없이 명백하다.
이런 조짐에도 우리 정부는 지나치게 안이한 인식을 가지고 있는 듯하다. 김부겸 행정안전부 장관은 오히려 “정부가 나서 위험을 조장하는 오해와 불안을 불러일으킬 수 있다”며 북한의 공격에 대비한 훈련 계획이 없음을 분명히 하고 있다. 하와이에서 북한의 핵공격에 대비한 대피훈련이 실시됐고, 괌에서도 국토안보부가 미사일 위협에 대비한 비상행동수칙을 배포하는 것과 대조적이다. 일본 역시 내년 도쿄에서 대피훈련 실시를 검토하고 있는데도 말이다. 일본은 북한 어선의 표류가 잇따르자 표류 해역의 낙도에 경찰관을 배치하는 등 기민한 대응을 보이고 있다.
대비는 아무리 많이 해도 지나치지 않으며 아무리 서둘러도 빠르지 않은 법이다. 매월 하는 민방위 훈련에 핵·미사일 공격 시 행동·대피 요령만 추가하면 국민을 불안하게 할 것도 없다. 북한의 핵·미사일보다 국민을 더욱 불안하게 만드는 것은 아무 대비가 없는 무대책 정부다.