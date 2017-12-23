Twice readies new Japanese single ‘Candy Pop’

Girl group Twice will release a new Japanese-language single titled “Candy Pop” on Feb. 7, its agency said Friday.It will be the group’s first record of 2018, JYP Entertainment said. Twice debuted in Japan on June 28 with the compilation album “#TWICE.” It was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan after selling 270,000 copies.“One More Time,” its first Japanese single album which was released on Oct. 18, was also certified platinum after selling more than 250,000 copies.Yonhap