‘The Fortress’ invited to Rotterdam film fest

“The Fortress,” starring veteran actors Lee Byung-hun and Kim Yun-seok has been invited to screen at the 47th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), which will be held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4.Gerwin Tamsma, the administrator of the festival said, “‘The Fortress’ reflects a strong pride in history, identity and culture in interesting ways, and throws moral questions to the audience.”He added, “The movie is brilliant and can warm the hearts of the global audience, not only those in Korea.”Slated in Oct. 3, the periodic epic illustrates the situation when China’s Qing Dynasty invaded Korea, and King Injo of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and his officials escaping to the Namhan Mountain Fortress located on the southern outskirts of Seoul. The IFFR is one of the major film festivals in European countries and since 1972, they have been presenting international movies.By Hong You-kyoung