SsangYong Motor to resume exports to Sudan

SsangYong Motor said Friday that it would resume exports of vehicles to Sudan, after U.S. sanctions prevented the company from exporting to the African country for eight years.The Korean automaker plans to ship 2,400 cars, including its Korando Sports SUV and Korando Turismo minivan, to Sudan between February 2018 and 2019, the company said in a statement.Eight years ago, the automaker sold about 50 vehicles a year to Sudan, a company spokesman said.In October, the United States lifted long-standing sanctions against Sudan, a move that has led multinational companies to resume halted business operations in the African country.SsangYong Motor also said it would make a foray into new markets in Africa and the Middle East next year to boost sales.Between January and November, the automaker sold 129,477 cars, down 6.9 percent from 139,139 a year earlier. Yonhap