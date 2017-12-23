Businesses plan to hire less after minimum wage hike

Nearly 8 in 10 Korean businesses said they plan to reduce the number of part-timers next year after the minimum wage goes up in a survey released by job site Albamon on Friday.Among 304 retail operators, 241 said they expect to hire fewer part-time workers. Only 15.5 percent said the government policy would not affect hiring at all.By industry, restaurants expect to be the most heavily affected as most pay part-timers the minimum wage.About 95 percent of bakeries, ice cream shops and dessert cafes said they would employ fewer part-time workers. Nearly 93 percent of fast-food franchise operators said the same, while 89.5 percent of convenience store owners and 86 percent of cafe owners replied the same.Earlier this year, President Moon Jae-in announced that the government would raise the minimum wage by 16.4 percent, the highest increase since 2001, to 7,530 won ($7) per hour. The rate takes effect on Jan. 1. By Song Kyoung-son