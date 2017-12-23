Trump promises to ensure safety of the Olympics: Moon

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to help ensure the safety of the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said, apparently from North Korean threats.“We have secured a promise from President Trump to do his utmost to make the PyeongChang Olympic Games safe, and more strongly, we have been given an assurance that the U.S. will guarantee security during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics,” Moon said in a recent interview with U.S. broadcaster NBC, according to a script of the interview released by the Blue House.The brief interview took place Tuesday when the South Korean president made a one-day trip to Pyeongchang, some 180 kilometers (112 miles) east of Seoul.Earlier NBC reports quoted Moon as saying his country and the United States may also consider postponing the countries’ joint military exercises in South Korea until the end of the quadrennial event to help reduce tension with the communist North.Moon noted many other factors pointed to an apparent success and safety of the Winter Olympics that will be held Feb. 9-25.“First of all, the United Nations has passed a resolution to keep a truce during the Olympic Games, which was jointly proposed by the largest number of countries in history,” he said.“In addition, we and the United States have agreed to closely work together and cooperate to make the Olympic Games safe. President Trump too has agreed to send a high-level delegation in case he himself cannot take part, and in China, President Xi Jinping has agreed to seriously consider taking part himself and also send a high-level delegation should he be unable to do so,” the president added.Moon said his country’s successful hosting of the Olympic Games will help promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia region.“First of all, the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games being held safely itself will contribute greatly to peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said, noting the Winter Olympic Games will be followed by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.“The three consecutive Olympic Games will be a great chance to promote peace and co-prosperity not only in the Korean Peninsula but the entire Northeast Asian region,” he added.Yonhap