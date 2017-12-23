[앵커브리핑] '안타까운 죽음에 '시마저도 사치스러운…' (“The sorrowful deaths that cannot even be comforted through poems.”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.오전 내내 눈이 내렸습니다.Snow was falling all morning long.올 겨울 들어 처음 제대로 쌓인 눈의 양은 예상치의 두 배를 넘겨 출근길을 엉망으로 만들었다지만, 세상을 하얗게 덮어낸 눈의 풍경은 사람들의 탄성을 자아내기에 충분했습니다.It was the first snow this winter that accumulated, and there was twice as much as was forecasted, interrupting the morning commute. But the snow-covered scenery was enough to drawof wonder and joy from people.*exclamation: 감탄사눈은 더러움과 추함을 가려주고 때로는 마음의 상처마저도 흰빛으로 덮어주는 치유의 이불이 되기도 하니까요.Snow covers up the ugly and dirty elements, while offering a healing blanket for people’s minds with its white, pure light.오늘 아침 작은 종이 상자를 마주한 부모들의 머리 위에도 눈은 내렸습니다.This morning, for the parents who were met with small paper boxes which contained their dead babies, the snow also fell on their heads.관이 작을수록 무게는 더 무겁다던 누군가의 말처럼 어린 자식을 떠나보내는 슬픔의 무게는 쉬이 가늠하기가 어렵습니다.Like the saying, ‘The smaller a casket, the heavier it weighs,” we cannot possibly imagine the weight of sadness andon the parents of the dead children.*grief: 슬픔*inflict: 가하다눈물 흘리는 사람들의 머리 위로 흩날리던 눈발과 그 광경을 지켜보던 시민들도 함께 안타까워하던… 눈 내리는 서울 하늘.Under the snowy Seoul sky, the bereaved people with tears in their eyes as well as those watching were filled with*sorrow: 비애며칠 전 막내아들을 잃은 어머니의 머리 위에도 눈은 내렸을 것입니다.Snow would have also fallen over the mother’s head who lost her youngest son a few days ago.나흘 전 열차 선로에서 작업하다 사망한 비정규직 노동자.Her son was a temporary laborer who died while working on the railroad tracks.매일 화장대에 용돈을 꽂아두었던 아들의 죽음이 믿기지 않는 어머니는 연신 눈가를 닦아냈습니다.Themother wiped away the never-ending flow of tears from her eyes and she could not believe the death of her precious son who used to silently place money on her boudoir each day.*grief-stricken: 비탄에 빠진다시는 반복되어서는 안 될 안타까운 죽음들.These regretful deaths should not be repeated.그러나 세상은 어리석은 잘못을 끊임없이 되풀이하고 있고 사람들의 상처는 아물지 못한 채 계속 덧나고만 있는 것은 아닐까…However, the world fails to learn from its mistakes, and I fear that people’s wounds will continue to bleed, instead of being healed."사람이 사는 마을 가장 낮은 곳으로 따뜻한 함박눈이 되어 내리자. 우리가 눈발이라면… 그이의 깊고 붉은 상처 위에 돋는 새살이 되자"“Let us become the large snowflakes which reach the lowest places. If we are the snowflakes, let us become the new flesh that heals the deep, red wounds of the people.”그렇게, 오늘 서울 하늘에서는 모든 것을 품어낼 것만 같은 눈이… 아니, 사실 눈 따위로는 치유할 수 없는 슬픔이.Although the snow, which is thought to bring comfort to all, fell from the sky today, the overwhelming grief cannot be healed through the snow at all.그리고 시인에게는 진심으로 미안한 말이지만…그 시마저도 사치스럽게 느껴질 수도 있는 아픔이… 차곡차곡 내려서 쌓인 아침이었습니다.Although I am truly sorry to say this to the poet, thethat people feel may not be comforted nor healed by the poem, and this morning, it may not have been the snow, but the miseries and anguish of the people that piled up, one by one.*anguish: 비통오늘(18일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on December 18, 2017Translated for December 20, 2017Translated and edited by Lee Jae-lim and Brolley Genster.