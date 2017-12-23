에너지 대안 없는 '한국형 4차 산업혁명'

많은 사람이 '4차 산업혁명'의 실체를 궁금해한다. 그 이전 '정보화 시대'와 무엇이 다르냐고 묻는다. 대통령 직속 4차산업혁명위원회는 이를 "디지털 기술로 촉발되는 초연결 기반 지능화 혁명"이라고 설명한다. 하지만 여전히 '혁명'보단 '정보화 시대의 확장판' 정도로 이해한다.지난달 초 독일의 수소 에너지 활용 실태 취재차 오른 비행기 안에서 제러미 리프킨이 5년 전 쓴 책 『3차 산업혁명』을 읽었다. 손에 잡히지 않던 '4차 산업혁명'의 개념이 비로소 뚜렷하게 다가왔다. 새로운 산업 사회를 이야기하면서, 그 밑바탕이 되는 에너지원에 대한 고민이 빠져 있었던 것이다.리프킨은 증기기관으로 상징되는 18세기 1차 산업혁명을 '석탄 혁명'으로, 전기·내연기관의 시대인 19~20세기 초 2차 산업혁명을 '석유 혁명'으로 규정한다. 그리고 초연결 인터넷 사회를 기반으로 한 3차 산업혁명을 '신재생·수소 혁명'으로 구분했다. 사회 곳곳에 로봇과 전기차, 고용량 반도체, 24시간 운영되는 데이터센터 등을 가동하려면 값싸고 환경친화적인 에너지가 바탕이 돼야 한다는 것이다. 그렇지 않으면 기술 진화로 윤택한 삶을 누릴 새도 없이 인류는 오염된 환경 속에 파묻혀 버리고 말 것이란 소리다.친환경 에너지원이야말로 '사람 중심' 4차 산업혁명의 근간이다. 그러나 최근 범정부 합동으로 발표한 '4차 산업혁명 대응 계획'에는 이에 대한 내용은 빠져 있다. 주무부처인 과학기술정보통신부의 홍진배 정책총괄과장은 "미래 에너지원에 대한 논의가 없지 않았지만 주제가 광범위해질 수 있어 결국 빠지게 됐다"고 설명했다.국내 신재생·수소 에너지에 대한 논의도 전형적인 '한국형 4차 산업혁명'의 공식을 충족한다. 일단 기득권 반발이 있다. 기존 규제는 기득권을 지키고, 관료는 규제를 지킨다. 신진 사업자는 시장 진입을 포기한다. 어쩔 수 없이 시장을 열 때쯤 해외 사업자들이 그 자리를 차지하는 메커니즘 말이다.미래 에너지를 풀 열쇠도 산업통상자원부·국토교통부·환경부 등 뿔뿔이 흩어진 규제 당국이 쥐고 있다. 독일 국립 수소연료전지기구(NOW)처럼 정책 당국과 민간이 함께 머리를 맞대지 않으면 우리는 또 뒤처진다. 민관 합동 4차산업혁명위원회가 이럴 때 필요한 게 아닌가.김도년 산업부 기자Rifkin defined the first industrial revolution of the 18th century represented by steam engine as ⓐand the second industrial revolution of the 19th century to early 20th century and the era of electricity and ⓑas ⓒthe third industrial revolution ⓔis classified as ⓕ. To operate robots, electric cars, high capacity semiconductors and 24-hour data center, affordable and environmentally friendly energy need to be available. Otherwise, the humanity would end up in polluted environment before enjoying the comfortable life thanks to technology advancement.→ 리프킨은 증기기관으로 상징되는 18세기 1차 산업혁명을 '석탄 혁명'으로, 전기·내연기관의 시대인 19~20세기 초 2차 산업혁명을 '석유 혁명'으로 규정한다. 그리고 초연결 인터넷 사회를 기반으로 한 3차 산업혁명을 '신재생·수소 혁명'으로 구분했다. 사회 곳곳에 로봇과 전기차, 고용량 반도체, 24시간 운영되는 데이터센터 등을 가동하려면 값싸고 환경친화적인 에너지가 바탕이 돼야 한다는 것이다. 그렇지 않으면 기술 진화로 윤택한 삶을 누릴 새도 없이 인류는 오염된 환경 속에 파묻혀 버리고 말 것이란 소리다.ⓐ “coal revolution” → the “coal revolution” 개념적인 명사도 일반적으로 공유되는 개념이면 정관사 the와 함께 씀ⓑ internal combustion engine → the internal combustion engine engine과 같이 인류가 공유하는 발명품은 the와 함께 cf. 어떠한 엔진 하나는 an engine이 됨, 'I play the piano'와 I'll buy a piano의 경우도 마찬가지 사례ⓒ “petroleum revolution” → the “petroleum revolution” a. 항목 참조ⓓ And → 삭제 문어체에서는 보통 and를 문두에 쓰지 않음, and 생략ⓔ of hyper-connected internet society → the dawn of the hyper-connected internet society 여기서 of가 동격을 표현한다면 초연결 인터넷 사회가 곧 혁명이라는 의미가 되는데 사회와 혁명은 동격이 될 수 없음, 이러한 혁명이 초연결 인터넷 사회의 시작dawn이라고 동격의 형태로 수정ⓕ renewable and hydrogen energy revolution → the “renewable and hydrogen energy revolution” a. 참조Rifkin defined the first industrial revolution of the 18th century, represented by the steam engine, as ⓐand the second industrial revolution of the 19th century to early 20th century, and the era of electricity and ⓑ, as ⓒⓓ The third industrial revolution, ⓔ, is classified as ⓕTo operate robots, electric cars, high capacity semiconductors and 24-hour data centers, affordable and environmentally friendly energy needed to be available. Otherwise, humanity would end up in a polluted environment before enjoying a comfortable life thanks to technological advancement.The discussions on renewable and hydrogen energies satisfy the typical formula for ⓐ. First of all, the establishment resists. The existing regulations protect the established interests, and bureaucrats want to keep the regulations. New businesses ⓑ. By the time the market has to open, foreign businesses will dominate.the future energy challenge is in the hands of the regulatory authorities, dispersed among the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Environment.→ 국내 신재생·수소 에너지에 대한 논의도 전형적인 '한국형 4차 산업혁명'의 공식을 충족한다. 일단 기득권 반발이 있다. 기존 규제는 기득권을 지키고, 관료는 규제를 지킨다. 신진 사업자는 시장 진입을 포기한다. 어쩔 수 없이 시장을 열 때쯤 해외 사업자들이 그 자리를 차지하는 메커니즘 말이다.ⓐ Korean-style fourth industrial revolution → a Korean-style fourth industrial revolution revolution이 Korean-style이라는 표현의 수식을 받아서 '일종의'라는 뉘앙스가 생기므로 부정관사 a 필요ⓑ give up entering the market → give up on entering the market give up ~ing는 ~하던것을 포기한다는 의미이고 give up on ~ing는 ~하는 것에 대해 희망이나 뭔가 시도하는 자체를 포기한다는 의미 cf. Don't give up on me를 보통 '날 포기하지 마'로 번역하나 사람 자체를 포기한다기 보다는 그 사람에 대한 희망이나 기대를 접는다는 뉘앙스가 강함ⓒ The key to solve → The key to solving Key to의 to는 전치사로 뒤에 명사가 와야하므로 동사를 동명사로 고침The discussions on renewable and hydrogen energies satisfy the typical formula for ⓐ. First of all, the establishment resists. The existing regulations protect the established interests, and bureaucrats want to keep the regulations. New businesses ⓑ. By the time the market has to open, foreign businesses will dominate.the future energy challenge is in the hands of the regulatory authorities, dispersed among the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Environment.