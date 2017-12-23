I Grew Up Around Korean Beauty Products. Americans, You’ve Been Had

I admit it: I use Korean snail slime face serum. It’s purported to contain anti-aging properties. I have no opinion as to whether snails are particularly young-looking, but my experience is that their excretions do work on humans. That aside, as someone who grew up among Korean beauty products, I find the world’s sudden fascination with Korean skin care, and its now-famous 12-step regimen, to be comical.고백한다. 필자는 한국산 달팽이 크림 화장품을 쓴다. 노화방지 성분이 들어 있다고 한다. 달팽이 머리가 특별히 동안(童顔)인지는 모르겠지만, 그 분비물이 피부에 효과가 좋다는 건 경험한 바 있다. 그것만 빼면 한국 화장품에 둘러싸여 성장한 사람으로, 한국 화장품과 그 유명한 ‘12단계 스킨케어’에 대해 불타오른 세계적 관심이 한 편의 코미디처럼 느껴진다.Dozens of articles in the Western press claim that Korean beauty innovation is 10 years ahead of the rest of the world. So … in beauty terms, South Korea is in the year 2027? It gets better: “K-beauty,” as it is often called, is not just futuristic; it’s ancient as well. According to at least three English-language beauty websites, Korean skin care rituals date back to some purported document from 700 B.C. If Koreans have had a 12-step skin care program for 2,700 years, I’m not sure why they decided to sit on it until the 1990s. But no matter.요즘 서구 언론엔 “한국 화장품이 다른 나라 제품보다 10년 앞서 있다”는 기사가 밥 먹듯 나온다. 그러니까 한국은 적어도 ‘K-뷰티’로 불리는 화장품 산업에선 2027년을 살아가는 나라란 건가? 한술 더 뜬 내용도 있다. 서구 언론에서 떠들어대는 ‘K-뷰티’는 그냥 앞서만 있는 게 아니다. 역사도 엄청나다. 필자는 “한국의 스킨케어 비법은 기원전 700년에 시작됐다”는 주장이 실린 영어 웹사이트를 3개 넘게 발견했다. 한국의 12단계 스킨케어가 정말 2700년의 역사를 갖고 있다면 왜 1990년대 들어서야 대중화됐는지 알 수 없다. 어쨌든, 그냥 그랬다니 넘어가자.In the last six years, Korean cosmetics in the United States have gone from nonexistent to almost mainstream. According to data from Kotra, Korea’s trade promotion agency, K-beauty exports to the United States more than doubled from 2014 to 2016. The global cosmetics chain Sephora started carrying K-beauty products in 2011. Other retail chains followed suit, including Urban Outfitters, Ulta and the drugstore chain CVS, all of them touting products with ingredients like chrysanthemum and ginseng. How did Americans come to view South Korea as this beautiful-skinned Eden, when, until a few decades ago, it was impoverished and chokingly polluted?6년 전만 해도 한국 화장품은 미국 시장에서 존재감이 없었다. 그런데 지금은 일급 주류 제품으로 떠올랐다. KOTRA에 따르면 한국의 대미 화장품 수출은 2014~2016년 사이 두 배 넘게 늘어났다. 미국의 화장품 체인 ‘세포라’가 2011년 한국 화장품을 판매하기 시작한 걸 필두로 어번 아웃피터, 울타, CVS 등 대형 유통업체들이 뒤를 따랐다. 수십년 전만 해도 공해에 시달리는 빈국이었던 한국이 언제부터 ‘피부 미인과 화장품의 천국’으로 인식되기 시작한 걸까.I lived in Seoul from ages 12 to 18. South Korea was still a developing country when I arrived in 1985, when its inflation-adjusted per capita G.D.P. was about one-fourth of what it is today. Its growing pains showed in the country’s dodgy goods. These days, K-beauty products come in sculptured packaging and smell like an upscale spa. But when I was growing up, Korean skin creams were all the same shade of toilet-paper pink, and they smelled like Glade PlugIns. Any Korean with means used French and American cosmetics (and the Japanese brand Shiseido). No one had ever heard of such a thing as a 12-step regime.필자는 12세 때던 85년부터 6년간 서울에서 살았다. 그때만 해도 한국은 1인당 국내총생산(GDP)이 지금의 4분의 1밖에 안 되는 개발도상국이었다. 당시 한국 화장품은 화장실 휴지 색깔에다 방향제 냄새가 나는 저급품이었다. 부유한 한국인들은 프랑스제나 일제 화장품을 썼다.That all changed in the early 1990s. South Korea became wealthy; the quality of everything from cars to CD players improved. Then, in 1998, spurred by the Asian financial crisis, the Korean government altered its economic strategy, branching out from heavy industry and electronics-focused conglomerates into pop culture businesses. Korea was rebranded a “cool” country.그런데 90년대부터 한국은 부유해졌다. 자동차부터 음향기기까지 모든 제품의 품질이 좋아지며 ‘쿨’한 국가로 브랜딩됐다. ‘쿨함’은 영화와 가요 형태로 대량 수출됐다. 그 혜택은 화장품을 비롯한 한국의 모든 산업이 누렸다.Most of this new “coolness” took the form of mass-produced and exported cinema, television and pop music. But all Korean industries benefited. The popular Korean beauty chains Innisfree and the Face Shop both opened in the early 2000s — around the same time that we first started hearing about the Korean triple cleanse. Until very recently, K-beauty’s presence in the West was largely a matter of prestige, not money. It was the Asian market that really mattered, especially China. It still does: In 2016, China bought about 38 percent of K-beauty exports and Hong Kong 30 percent, according to Kotra. But geopolitics may be forcing the K-beauty industry to pivot westward. South Korea has been rethinking the precariousness of an export strategy that is too dependent on China, a country that is not only allied with North Korea, but is also becoming a direct competitor in manufacturing and of late, pop culture and television dramas. Korean industry got a glimpse of the perils of mixing politics and trade in July 2016, when South Korea announced that it would deploy the American-made Thaad missile defense system. China perceived the move as hostile and threatened sanctions; in March, Chinese tourism in South Korea was down 40 percent from the same month in 2016, resulting in an estimated loss of $6.5 billion in revenue. South Korea put the Thaad project on hold this June, and the two nations appear to be on better terms now. Still, the backlash gave Korean business a fright and an impetus to seek out new markets. It’s no coincidence that South Korea’s top boy band, BTS, chose this year to make a splashy American debut, while the Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette announced recently that it was planning to open at least 300 more stores in the United States by 2020.한국의 대표적 화장품 브랜드인 ‘이니스프리’와 ‘페이스샵’은 2000년대 초반 출범했다. 한국의 ‘삼중 세안’(얼굴 세 번 씻기)이 알려지기 시작할 때와 비슷하다. 당시 한국 화장품의 핵심 시장은 중국이었다. 그러나 요즘은 서구에서 활로를 찾고 있다. 중국 시장에만 의존하는 전략의 위험성을 절절히 느꼈기 때문이다. 중국은 북한의 동맹인 데다 제조업에서 한국의 무서운 라이벌이다. 게다가 중국은 한국 정부의 사드 배치를 적대 행위로 간주하며 경제 보복에 들어갔다. 두려움을 느낀 한국 기업들은 새 시장을 찾아 나섰다. 한국의 인기 아이돌 그룹 방탄소년단(BTS)이 미국에서 데뷔하고, 파리바게뜨가 2020년까지 미국에 300개 매장을 추가 개설하겠다고 발표한 건 우연이 아니다.And K-beauty, too, has moved aggressively. Innisfree, which offers products from the volcanic Korean island of Jeju, opened a Manhattan branch in September. AmorePacific, one of South Korea’s oldest beauty companies, plans to open 100 American branches of its retail chain Aritaum, a sort of Korean Sephora, within the next three years. It’s clear what the K-beauty industry wants from the West: a market that isn’t fraught with messy geopolitics. But what explains why K-beauty has been embraced in the West with such gusto? Has the old Orientalist belief in ancient Asian beauty secrets struck again? There are certainly echoes of this in the marketing. Sulwhasoo, part of the AmorePacific family, advertises its products as containing “Korean herbal medicine drawn from Asian wisdom.” Or is it because Korean women themselves, with their glowing complexions, are serving as walking advertisements for the power of K-beauty? If so, America, you’ve been had: ginseng and Jeju volcano water are not the whole story behind that flawless skin.K-뷰티도 공세에 나서기 시작했다. 이니스프리는 지난 9월 맨해튼에 매장을 열었다. 아모레퍼시픽도 미국에서 3년 안에 매장 100개를 열겠다는 계획을 발표했다. 미국과 서구는 대체 왜 K-뷰티에 열광하기 시작한 걸까? 오리엔탈리즘에 매료된 걸까? 아니면 윤기 있는 피부를 가진 한국 여성들이 K-뷰티의 마력을 입증했기 때문일까? 만약 그렇다면 미국은 속고 있는 거다. 잡티 하나 없이 완벽한 피부는 인삼이나 제주도 화산수만으로 만들어진 게 아니기 때문이다.For the past several years, beauty-obsessed South Korea has been among the world’s capitals of cosmetic surgery. Some 20 percent of Korean women have had some form of work done. Then, there’s Botox. Several Korean news outlets this year reported a study finding that 42 percent of Korean women ages 21 to 55 have had either Botox or filler injections. Many wrinkle creams worldwide contain retinol, a vitamin A derivative that is harmless in small doses but not large ones. Some Korean cosmetics contain concentrations of retinol as high as 3.8 percent — about twice that of their highest-concentrated American counterparts.누구보다 아름다움에 집착하는 한국은 지난 수년간 세계 성형 산업의 중심이었다. 한국 여성의 20%가 어떤 형태로든 성형 시술을 받았다는 자료도 있다. 보톡스도 가세했다. 올해 발표된 한 조사에서 21~55세 한국 여성의 42%가 보톡스나 필러 시술을 받았다는 결과가 나왔다. 어느 나라든지 시장에 판매되는 주름 방지 제품에는 레티놀 성분이 들어간다. 레티놀은 소량일 경우엔 무해하지만 대량으로 인체에 노출되면 이야기가 달라진다. 한국 화장품은 레티놀 농축액 성분 비중이 최대 3.8%나 된다. 레티놀 함유량이 가장 높은 미국 제품보다 두 배나 높은 수치다.Ancient beauty secrets, or Accutane? Korean doctors prescribe isotretinoin-based acne medicine “indiscriminately,” to quote the Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo, despite the risk of serious side effects. If there are such things as “Korean beauty secrets” they seem to amount to this: Put a lot of time, money and energy into your skin, and you’ll probably see results (just don’t export too much to China). But what do I know? I’m the one putting snail slime on my face.언론 보도에 따르면 한국 피부과 의사들은 (피부염 등 부작용을 야기할 가능성이 있는) ‘이소트레티노인(isotretinoin)’ 성분이 들어간 여드름 치료제를 ‘무차별적으로’ 처방한다고 한다. K-뷰티에 진정 비법이 있다면 “아주 많은 시간과 돈, 에너지를 피부에 쏟아 부으면 효과를 볼 수 있다”는 정도다. 그래도 비전문가인 내가 뭘 알겠는가? 지금 이렇게 한국산 달팽이 크림을 열심히 바르고 있는데.*한국계 미국인 저널리스트유니 홍The New York Times OpinionDEC. 9, 2017