The Circadian Clock in Your Nose

When people tell you, “wake up and smell the roses,” they might be giving you bad advice. Your sense of smell may fluctuate in sensitivity over the course of 24 hours, in tune with our circadian clocks, with your nose best able to do its job during the hours before you go to sleep, according to a study published last month.“일어나서 장미 향 좀 맡아봐요(역주: 잠깐 일을 멈추고 세상의 아름다움을 음미해보라는 뜻)” 누군가 이렇게 말한다면, 아쉽게도 이는 딱 맞는 표현은 아닐 수 있습니다. 지난 달 발표된 한 연구는 후각이 우리의 24시간 생체시계와 맞물려 돌아가며, 가장 민감할 때는 잠들기 전 몇 시간 임을 보였습니다.The work, reported in the journal Chemical Senses, is part of a larger push to explore whether adolescents’ senses of taste and smell influence obesity. Rachel Herz, a sensory researcher at Brown University, and her colleagues designed this study to see if there might be times of day when the sense of smell was more powerful — perhaps making food smell particularly inviting.케미컬 센시스(Chemical Senses) 논문지에 실린 이 연구는 청소년들의 미각과 후각이 비만에 어떤 영향을 주는지를 알기 위해 이루어진 대규모 연구의 일부입니다. 브라운 대학의 감각 연구자 레이철 허츠와 그녀의 동료들은 언제 사람의 후각이 가장 강해지는지를 알기 위해 – 아마 그 때 후각에 의한 식욕도 가장 높아지겠지요 – 이 실험을 수행했습니다.For the experiment, 37 adolescents ranging in age from 12 to 15 came into a lab for a very long sleepover party. For nine days, they followed a strict schedule to allow researchers to focus on the circadian clock, which helps control wake and sleep, but also influences other processes in the body, including metabolism.실험을 위해 12살에서 15살의 청소년 37명을 9일 동안 합숙시켰습니다. 이들은 연구자들이 생체 주기를 측정할 수 있도록 수면과 기상, 그리고 신진대사를 포함한 엄격한 스케쥴에 따라 행동했습니다.While more research is needed to test whether the results fully apply to adults, Dr. Herz says that as you grow up, the makeup of the smell receptors inside your nose doesn’t seem to change, although there is evidence your body clock may.성인들의 후각 역시 생체주기를 따를지는 더 많은 실험이 필요하겠지만, 허츠는 성장기에 생체 시계는 변하더라도 후각 세포의 구성은 변하지 않는다고 말합니다.The team kept track of where the teenagers were in their circadian cycle by measuring their saliva’s levels of melatonin, a hormone that rises and falls regularly over the course of the day. Every few hours, the children took a scent test, sniffing different concentrations of a chemical that smells like roses. The researchers recorded the lowest concentration they could detect at each time point.연구진은 청소년들의 생체주기를 파악하기위해 하루를 주기로 일정하게 변하는 타액 속 멜라토닌을 측정했습니다. 또한 한 두 시간 마다 아이들은 서로 다른 농도의 장미향과 같은 화학물질 냄새를 맡았습니다. 연구자들은 매 번 이들이 냄새를 맡기 시작하는 가장 낮은 농도를 기록했습니다.When the results were tallied up, the researchers saw a range of responses. “Nobody has the same nose,” Dr. Herz said. Some adolescents had only very mild changes in sensitivity, while sensitivity altered dramatically in others.결과를 정리했을 때 이들은 사람들의 후각이 매우 다양하다는 것을 발견했습니다. “아무도 똑같은 후각을 가지고 있지 않았습니다.” 어떤 아이들의 후각은 시간에 따라 크게 변하지 않았지만 어떤 아이들의 후각은 매우 크게 변했습니다.Averaged together, however, the results showed that overall the circadian clock does affect smell, and that the times when the children’s noses were most sensitive tended to correspond to the evening, with an average peak of 9 p.m.평균적으로 볼 때, 후각은 생체주기의 영향을 받았고, 아이들의 후각이 가장 민감한 시간은 저녁 9시 정도였습니다.“The results make sense — the circadian clock affects virtually every organ system in the body,” writes Dr. Leslie Vosshall, a researcher at Rockefeller University who studies smell and was not involved in the study, in an email.“이 결과는 일리가 있습니다. 사실 생체 주기는 인체의 모든 장기에 영향을 미칩니다.” 후각 연구자이며 이 연구에는 참여하지 않은 록펠러 대학의 연구자 레슬리 보샬을 말입니다.Smell was at its lowest ebb, intriguingly, from about 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.흥미롭게도 후각이 가장 둔감한 시간은 새벽 2시에서 아침 10시 까지였습니다.It is already known that when we are asleep, a strong smell won’t disturb us the way a loud noise or a bright light will. Perhaps the biological machinery behind smell shuts itself down for the night, at least in some people. But Dr. Herz speculates that having stronger olfactory abilities as dusk fell might have helped our ancestors survive.이는 우리가 잘 알고 있는 사실입니다. 강한 냄새는 큰 소리나 밝은 빛 만큼 우리의 수면을 방해하지 않습니다. 어쩌면 후각 기관은 적어도 어떤 사람들에게는 밤 동안은 기능을 멈추는 것일 수 있습니다. 하지만 허츠는 늦은 밤에도 후각 능력을 민감하게 유지하는 것이 생존에 도움이 되었을 것이라 생각합니다.“It really underscores the importance of auditory fire alarms,” she said.“이번 연구는 소방 경보에 있어 소리의 중요성을 말해줍니다.”Still, the experiment was designed to test the effect of the circadian clock, and that is not the only factor involved in smell sensitivity. Researchers have already found that another big player is how long someone has been awake and what variety of smells they have been exposed to. It’s likely that all of these have a role in determining when, in real life outside the lab, our sense of smell works best.물론 이번 실험은 후각에 미치는 생체 주기의 효과만을 측정했지만, 후각에 영향을 미치는 요소는 이것만이 아닙니다. 사람이 얼마나 오래 깨어 있었는지, 그리고 어떤 냄새를 지금까지 맡았는지 또한 후각에 큰 영향을 미칩니다. 실험실 바깥의 실제 세상에서는 이 모든 요소들이 후각에 관여할 것입니다.By Veronique GreenwoodThe New York Times CurationNOV. 8, 2017*한글 번역 전문은 newspeppermint.com에서 읽으실 수 있습니다.기사원문링크: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/08/science/nose-smell-circadian-rhythm.html