Moon asks U.S. to postpone joint drills

President Moon jae-in conducts an interview with NBC, the main broadcaster for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, on a KTX bullet train to Gangneung, another site of the Olympic Games in Gangwon, on Tuesday. [YONHAP] 화요일 강릉으로 향하는 KTX 안에서 문재인 대통령이 2018년 평창 동계올림픽 주관 방송사인 NBC와 인터뷰를 하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, December 21, 2017South Korea has asked the United States to consider delaying routine joint military exercises in the coming months as ato get North Korea toon its nuclear and missile programs, President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday in an interview with an American broadcaster.*bargaining chip: 협상카드*negotiation: 협상북한을 대화의 장으로 오게 하는 협상카드로 앞으로 몇 달 동안 한미합동 군사훈련을 연기하는 방안을 검토해달라고 미국에 요청했다고 문재인 대통령이 화요일 미국 방송사와의 인터뷰에서 밝혔다.“It is possible for South Korea and the U.S. to review the possibility of postponing the drills,” Moon said in an interview with NBC News on Tuesday. “I haveto the U.S., and the U.S. is currently reviewing it.” “However, all thishow North Korea behaves,” he added.*make a suggestion: 제안하다*depend on~ :~에 달려 있다문 대통령은 화요일 NBC와 인터뷰에서 “한국과 미국이 합동 군사훈련을 연기하는 문제를 검토할 수 있다. 나는 미국측에 그런 제안을 했고, 미국측에서도 지금 검토하고 있다”고 말했다. 그는 “그러나 이것은 오로지 북한에 달려 있는 문제라고 본다”고 덧붙였다.“If North Korea stops itsleading up to the Pyeongchang Olympics, it will greatly help in holding a safe Olympics,” he told NBC, the main broadcaster of the upcoming winter sports event. “Also, it will help in creating aatmosphere towards inter-Korean as well as U.S.-North Korean dialogue.”*provocation: 도발*conducive: ~에 도움이 되는문 대통령은 평창 동계올림픽 주관 방송사인 NBC에 “만약 북한이 평창 동계올림픽 기간까지 추가 도발을 하지 않는다면, 안전한 올림픽을 개최하는데 크게 도움이 될 것이다”고 말했다. “이는 또한 남북관계와 북미 대화에 긍정적 분위기를 조성하는데 도움이 될 것이다.”Korea will hold the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, a northeastern city in Gangwon near the inter-Korean border, from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25, followed by the Paralympic Games.한국은 군사분계선에 가까운 강원도의 동북쪽 도시 평창에서 2월9일부터 2월25일까지 2018년 동계올림픽과 이후 패럴림픽을 개최한다.South Korea and the United States hold annual Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises every spring. They maywith the Paralympic Games, which take place from March 9 to 18. A senior presidential official said Wednesday that military authorities of the two countries are discussing a potential delay.*overlap: 겹치다, 포개지다한국과 미국은 매년 봄 키 리졸브와 독수리 합동 군사훈련을 실시한다. 이 훈련들은 3월9일에서 3월18일까지 열리는 패럴림픽 기간과 겹친다. 청와대 고위 관계자는 수요일 한미 양국의 군사당국이 훈련 연기를 논의하고 있다고 말했다.Over the past months, Moon has beenthe notion that the Olympics should be used as ato start dialogue with the Kim Jong-un regime. He invited the North to send athletes to the sporting event, although Pyongyang has yet to respond.*promote: 홍보하다*lever: 지렛대지난 몇 달 동안 문 대통령은 올림픽을 김정은 정권과 대화를 시작하는 지렛대로 사용해야 한다는 방안을 자주 언급해왔다. 문 대통령은 북한에 선수단을 평창 동계올림픽에 참가하도록 초청했으나 북한은 아직 답변을 하지 않았다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)