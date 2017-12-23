Why Xi treated Moon poorly

China is huge, but needs a lot of growing-up to become a mature adult. Making a state guest dine alone and beating up members of his press corps would be unthinkable in a civilized society. South Korean President Moon Jae-in nevertheless stayed courteous to his rude host till the end. “The Chinese and Koreans are comrades who suffered and overcame the hardships of modern history together,” Moon said in an address at Peking University.A leader can be gallant, but should not expect his people to feel the same. They can only feel apathy or worse toward a country that outright humiliated their leader and then acted as if it was doing a big favor by lifting its economic retaliations for Seoul’s deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system and sending tourists to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. China may think it has done its part by sending the South Korean president back to his country with business gains, but it clearly has underrated the Korean people.Famously anti-communist U.S. President Richard Nixon visited China in February 1972 for what he later described as “a week that changed the world.” The White House press corps that accompanied Nixon on his historic trip asked a lower-level Chinese official’s thoughts on the first visit by a U.S. president while visiting a rural area. The official said the Chinese were happy that the United States has surrendered and joined their leader Mao Zedong on his mission to revolutionize the world. He was merely reciting what he had been taught. The interpreter left that part out when translating for the American reporters. Prime Minister Zhou Enlai later complimented the discreet impromptu action of the interpreter.The U.S. president went to China for a landmark reconciliation, but Beijing could not suddenly change what had been planted in the minds of the common Chinese about Americans. So as not to confuse their citizens, they may have fed fake news to them about Washington yielding to Beijing. But the case with Korea is entirely different. South Korea has been a big trading partner of China’s over the last quarter of a century since the normalization of diplomatic relations in 1992.When asked about the cold treatment of Moon, a knowledgeable Chinese official said Beijing would have intentionally done so as a sort of propaganda to show that it taught Koreans a lesson for going against its opposition to Thaad. Since Beijing had been encouraging the Chinese to boycott Korean brands by stigmatizing Seoul as a puppet of Washington’s, it could not have suddenly turned friendly toward the South Korean leader. Telling the people that Nixon came in to surrender to China 45 years ago and leaving a state leader to dine alone have more or less been motivated by the same design, he tersely said.Beijing has insulted Korea’s leader to save face for its leader. In his episodic novella “The True Story of Ah Q,” Lu Xun pointed out a fatal weakness in the national soul of modern China. The Chinese tend to delude themselves by thinking that they are spiritually “superior” and have triumphed even after they were defeated, he wrote. How has China changed from a century ago? Their leaders still censor what people see and hear and disregard their neighbor to indulge in a sense of superiority. They are fooling themselves if they really think they can persuade the world to recognize their leadership and status as defenders of free trade.The Chinese self-deluding habit is deeply-rooted. The Communist propaganda apparatus only reports to the leadership what it wants to hear. No matter how bad Korean sentiment has turned towards the Chinese, Beijing officials would think Koreans were relieved by their generous gestures of lifting retaliations and normalization of ties. Beijing will go on shaming Seoul upon learning how easy it was to tame Koreans.In a lecture at Dalian Foreign Language University in March, Shen Zhihua, a professor of East China Normal University, addressed North Korea as China’s potential foe and South Korea as its friend. When his comment spread on the internet, Chinese state-sponsored scholars mounted criticism against him. If not for his special relationship with President Xi Jinping, he would have been buried in the academic community.Nevertheless, Seoul needs to have Beijing on its side as long as the North Korean nuclear threat remains. Still, it must demand an apology for China’s unreasonable ways. Korea also must reduce its economic reliance on China. It must instead strengthen ties with Southeast Asian, Latin American and African nations. If it continues to play up to China because of high economic stakes, Korea could risk losing its core allies — the United States and Japan.Even some Chinese believe that Beijing went too far by cold-shouldering the Korean president when Seoul refrained from filing a suit against China over the Thaad-related retaliation. If Korea backs out now, China will never wake up from its self-delusion. Korea must stand up firmly to China for the sake of its viability and dignity.By Lee Ha-kyung, chief editor of the JoongAng Ilbo중국은 덩치가 커졌지만 어른이 되려면 한참 멀었다. 외국 정상을 안방에 불러 놓고 혼자 밥을 먹게 하고, 수행기자를 흠씬 두들겨 팬 것은 문명국가의 상식을 배신한 행위다. 문재인 대통령은 15일 베이징대 연설에서 “중국과 한국은 근대사의 고난을 함께 겪고 극복한 동지”라고 툭툭 털고 넘어갔다.하지만 상처 입은 국민은 다르다. 실컷 모욕하고 매질한 뒤에야 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 보복을 풀고 평창에 관광객을 보내 준다면 "우리를 속국으로 생각하나"라는 울분이 생길 수밖에 없다. 중국 쪽에선 “상처 입은 한국에 실익을 줘서 달래자”는 얘기도 들리지만 어림도 없다.45년 전인 1972년 2월 반공주의자인 리처드 닉슨 미국 대통령이 공산 중국을 방문해 ‘세계를 바꾼 일주일(A week that changed the world)’을 보낼 때의 일이다. 닉슨을 수행한 미국 기자들이 시골에 내려가 하급 관리에게 닉슨 방중에 대한 생각을 물었다. 어이없게도 “미국이 투항해 마오쩌둥(毛澤東) 주석과 함께 세계 혁명을 하려는 것은 좋은 일”이라는 말이 튀어나왔다. 평소 교육받은 대로 이야기한 것이다. 그대로 전했다가는 큰일 나겠다고 판단한 통역이 이 대목을 고의적으로 누락시켰다. 전말을 보고받은 저우언라이(周恩來) 총리는 “통역하지 않은 것은 잘한 일”이라고 칭찬했다.닉슨이 미·중 화해를 위해 마오쩌둥을 만나러 왔지만 중국 정부는 미국을 원수로 생각하는 인민들에게 있는 그대로 알릴 수 없었다. 그래서 '닉슨 투항'이라는 황당한 페이크 뉴스로 둔갑시켰던 것이다. '대통령 홀대' 직후 중국 인사로부터 들은 비사(祕史)다. 당시는 느닷없이 미국 대통령이 방문한 상황이라 인민의 혼란을 막아야 한다는 사정이라도 있었다. 그런데 지금의 한·중 관계는 완전히 다르다. 양국 수교 이후 25년간 최고의 경제 파트너였고 전략적 협력 동반자 관계다. 그런데 어째서 이런 일이 벌어진 것일까.속사정을 잘 아는 중국의 유력 인사에게 문 대통령 홀대 이유를 물었다. “사드 문제로 중국에 까불었던 한국을 혼내 줬다고 인민들에게 선전하는 카드로 사용했다”는 답이 돌아왔다. 한국을 줄곧 “미국의 앞잡이”라고 비난해 왔는데 갑자기 국가주석이 한국 대통령과 만난다는 사실을 그대로 알리기는 어려웠다는 것이다. 그는 “45년 전 닉슨이 투항하러 왔다고 인민을 속인 것과 ‘대통령 혼밥’의 본질은 같다”고 명쾌하게 정리했다.결국 자기 나라 지도자의 체면을 위해 인민을 가상현실에 가둬 놓고 한국 국가원수를 모욕한 것이다. 루쉰(魯迅)이 '아큐정전'에서 중국의 정신적 성장을 막는 고질적 후진성으로 지적했던 "정신승리법"이 떠오른다. 지금의 중국인은 늘 지고도 이겼다고 끊임없이 자기최면을 걸었던 100년 전의 중국인과 도대체 무엇이 다른가. 인민의 눈과 귀를 가리고 타국을 무시하는 것이야말로 시대착오적인 21세기 정신승리법이 아닌가. 이런 낡은 방식을 가지고 자유무역의 수호자를 자임하면서 일대일로를 추진하고 글로벌 리더십을 인정받을 수 있다고 생각하면 오산이다.중국의 자기최면 관성은 쉽게 사라지지 않을 것이다. 중국 유력 인사는 "공산당 선전기구는 지도부가 듣고 싶어 하는 내용만을 보고한다"고 했다. 아무리 한국의 여론이 악화돼도 팩트가 아니라 해석이 진실로 둔갑하는 구조는 여전할 것이란 얘기다. 중국은 앞으로도 '대통령 혼밥'과 '기자 폭행'을 얼마든지 반복할 가능성이 있다.올해 3월 선즈화(沈志華) 중국 화둥사범대 교수가 다롄(大連)외국어대 강연에서 “사드 보복은 적이 바라는 일”이라고 했다. 그는 “북한은 중국의 잠재적 적이고, 한국은 친구일 수 있다”고도 했다. 핵심을 짚은 그의 탁견(卓見)이 인터넷을 통해 퍼져 나가자 중국 외교부와 사회과학원에서 학자들을 동원해 비판대회를 추진하려 했다는 새로운 사실을 최근 알게 됐다. 그가 시진핑(習近平) 주석과 특수관계가 아니었다면 매장됐을 것이다. 건전한 비판의 경로가 막혀 있는 중국 시스템의 한 단면이다.하지만 북핵 위협에 직면한 한국은 이런 중국과 손을 잡는 것이 피할 수 없는 운명이다. 그렇더라도 부당한 횡포에 대해서는 반드시 따져서 사과를 받아 내야 한다. 중국 의존도도 줄여야 한다. 동남아국가연합(아세안) 10개국, 중남미, 아프리카와의 교류 협력도 강화해야 한다. 지금처럼 중국에만 올인하고 저자세로 나가면 계속 무시당하고 동맹국인 미국은 물론 일본과도 사이가 멀어진다.중국에서조차도 “한국이 사드보복을 세계무역기구(WTO)에 제소도 안 하고 참았는데, 대통령까지 홀대한 것은 중국에 문제가 있다”는 반성론이 나온다. 한국이 여기서 물러서면 중국은 자기최면에서 깨어나지 않는다. 생존을 위해서라도 한국은 중국에 당당하게 맞서야 할 것이다.이하경 주필