Kang’s diplomatic save (kor)

Kang Kyung-wha, the minister of foreign affairs, made a two-day visit to Tokyo this week. It’s been two and half years since a Korean foreign minister has visited Japan, the last being Yoon Byung-se in June 2015.
Kang decided to visit Japan for two urgent reasons: to discuss the task force reviewing Korea’s 2015 deal with Japan on the “comfort women” issue and PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Ministry sources say her mission was to make prior arrangements to keep the bilateral relationship on track even after the task force issues its results at the end of the year. She also wanted to make sure that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the Olympics despite the controversy.
Her first Tokyo trip is hardly an easy one, as Japan thinks the Moon Jae-in administration is considered unfriendly toward Japan. Before returning to Seoul, Kang met with reporters and seemed exhausted. “Korean and Japanese foreign policy authorities shared the feeling that the situation should be controlled properly and challenges should not amplify,” she said.
However, the bilateral relationship is not likely to remain calm after the task force’s findings are announced and the government takes follow-up measures. And as expected, Abe did not confirm his attendance at the Olympics.
Diplomatic sources have mixed views on Kang’s trip. Some Blue House staffers with a firm stance on Japan opposed her visit. I heard that some asked the minister why she wanted to go at such a sensitive moment, and Kang responded that it was necessary to offer explanations and keep the window open for talks. She argued that discouraging the visit was like suspending Korea’s relationship with Japan.
While President Moon has not mentioned anything specific about the comfort women deal since his election, he expressed intent to renegotiate the agreement that pays reparations to women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II.
The explosive comfort women issue can be an attractive card to play for the current administration, especially since a local election is set to take place next year. Ministry sources say that former democracy activists are in key positions in the Blue House, and they believe scrapping or renegotiating the deal with Japan inevitable.
The PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be held as a nuclear crisis threatens the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia, and a variable that may shake the Korea-Japan relationship is about to explode. Kang went to Japan to minimize diplomatic discord at this juncture, and those who discouraged her trip may have been too emotional to handle Korea’s diplomacy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 22, Page 38
*The author is deputy international news editor at the JoongAng Ilbo.
SEO SEUNG-WOOK
강경화 외교부 장관이 이번 주 1박2일로 도쿄를 다녀왔다. 현직 외교장관이 양자 외교를 위해 일본을 찾은 건 2015년 6월 윤병세 전 장관 이후 2년6개월 만이다.
강 장관이 일본행을 결정한 건 '일본군 위안부 합의 검토 태스크포스(TF)'와 평창 겨울올림픽, 임박한 현안 두 가지 때문일 것이다. 외교 소식통들도 "'위안부 합의 TF'의 활동 결과가 연내에 발표된 뒤에도 양국 관계가 궤도를 크게 이탈하지 않도록 미리 조정하는 것, 위안부 합의 논란에도 불구하고 아베 신조 총리의 평창올림픽 참석을 성사시키는 게 주요 미션"이라고 했다.
안 그래도 난해한 미션에다 문재인 정부에서 ‘반일 이미지’를 주로 떠올리는 일본 내부 분위기 때문에 그의 첫 도쿄 출장은 험난했을 것이다. 서울로 떠나기 직전 특파원단과 마주한 강 장관의 얼굴에서도 피곤함이 역력했다고 한다. 그는 "(한·일) 외교당국으로서는 '상황을 잘 관리하자' '어려움이 증폭되지 않도록 하자'는 공감대가 있다"고 말했지만 TF의 결과 발표와 정부 후속조치에도 양국 관계가 그대로 잠잠하긴 어렵다. 또 아베 총리는 예상대로 평창올림픽 참석에 대해 확답을 주지 않았다.
외교 소식통들 사이에선 강 장관의 출장을 두고 말이 많다. 특히 일본에 대해 특별히 강경한 청와대 일부 참모들 사이에선 강 장관의 방일에 반대하는 목소리가 강했다고 한다. 전언에 따르면 "민감한 시기에 일본에 갈 필요가 있느냐. 왜 꼭 가려 하느냐"는 압박에 강 장관이 "설명할 건 설명하면서 대화의 문은 열어둬야 한다" "나보고 가지 말라는 건 한·일 관계를 아예 끊자는 얘기냐"라는 취지로 불만을 표출했다는 것이다.
대선 이후엔 명확한 언급을 자제하고 있지만 문 대통령은 지난 대선 과정에서 이미 위안부 합의 재협상 추진 의사를 드러냈다. 현재의 집권 세력이 '촛불정신' '촛불로 태어난 정부의 의무'를 틈날 때마다 강조하는 만큼 폭발력이 큰 일본 관련 이슈는 그들에게 지지층 결속을 위한 매력적인 카드가 될 수 있다. 특히 내년 지방선거를 앞두고 있어 더욱 그렇다. 외교가에선 "청와대에서 핵심적인 역할을 수행하고 있는 운동권 출신 참모들의 기류는 위안부 합의의 파기나 재협상이 불가피하다는 쪽으로 이미 기울어져 있다"는 관측도 나온다.
한반도와 동북아 정세를 집어삼킬 듯한 북한 핵·미사일 위기, 이런 가운데 치러지는 평창올림픽, 게다가 한·일 관계를 뒤흔들 메가톤급 변수까지 폭발 직전이다. 이런 상황에서 외교 갈등 최소화를 위한 외교부 장관의 일본행을 만류한 사람들은 도대체 무슨 감정으로 한국 외교를 주무르고 있는 걸까.
서승욱 국제부 차장