Beijing is breaking bad (kor)
꽉 막힌 한·중 현실 보여주는 중국 관광 금지
Dec 23,2017
Beijing and Shandong Province, the two regions where the government’s unofficial ban on group tours to South Korea had lifted late last month after the joint statement from Beijing and Seoul to normalize ties, have, without clear reason, reinstated the same sanctions.
The state-run tourism authority in Beijing has been turning away applications for packaged tours destined for South Korea from Tuesday. Similar state offices in Shandong also began to turn away visa applications from Wednesday.
The move is contrary to the pledges by summits of the two countries that they have put the row over Seoul’s installment of a U.S. antimissile system behind them, and are moving to strengthen bilateral ties. Many had expected the group tour ban, imposed since March 15, would be entirely lifted.
Beijing’s behavior is beyond belief, as it had been less than a week since President Moon Jae-in had been to China on a state visit and held summit talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
Various theories are circulating. Some suspect China was regulating the flood of tours to Korea and expressing discontent about the Korean media coverage over the summit talks.
Some even think the easing of the economic retaliation was a feigned gesture just for the summit talks, or that Beijing may be protecting its nationals in fear of a contingent development in the Korean Peninsula from the North Korean threat.
What is certain is that Beijing’s group travel ban is intact and that Seoul has no clue why. Authorities are stumbling with excuses that they are checking the issue while the industry now has to worry about the absence of Chinese visitors during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year peak season.
The government cannot hide its embarrassment as it has been touting fruitful results from the summit talks in Beijing. China, like a responsible state, must clearly explain why it was blocking its people from going to South Korea. The government, likewise, must use all possible channels to find out the intentions behind Beijing’s affront and take necessary actions.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 22, Page 38
중국 베이징에 이어 산둥성도 내년부터 한국행 단체 여행을 전면 금지하기로 한 것으로 알려져 충격이다. 베이징 여유국(旅游局, 관광국)이 19일부터 여행사들의 한국행 단체 관광 승인 신청을 받지 않고 있는 가운데 산둥성도 20일 관내 여행사들에 한국행 여행을 내년 1월 1일부터 전면 금지한다고 통보했다는 것이다. 베이징과 산둥성 두 곳은 중국 전체 지역 중 유일하게 지난달 28일부터 한국으로 가는 단체 여행이 허가됐던 지역이다. 따라서 이 같은 중국의 조치는 한국행 단체 관광을 전면 불허했던 3월 15일로 돌아간다는 이야기다.
문재인 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 정상회담을 갖고 관계 개선의 의지를 보인 지 불과 닷새 만에 벌어지고 있는 이번 사태는 놀라움 그 자체다. 이와 관련해 과열 분위기를 보이는 한국행 상품에 대한 수위 조절설(說), 한국 언론 보도에 대한 중국의 불편한 심기설, 정상회담 분위기 조성을 위해 잠시 풀었던 경제 보복 재개설 등 다양한 해석이 나온다. 심지어 한반도 급변 사태에 대비한 중국의 자국민 보호 조치의 일환이 아니냐는 추측도 있다.
문제는 중국의 단체 여행 금지가 사실이고 한국은 그 이유를 짐작조차 하지 못하고 있다는 점이다. 평창 겨울올림픽과 설 특수를 기대하던 우리 업계의 실망은 이루 말할 수 없는데 우리 당국은 “사실 확인 중”이라는 말만 되풀이할 뿐이다. 이게 바로 양국 정상이 “고위층 소통을 비롯해 각계 대화를 강화하자”고 약속한 뒤 벌어지는 한·중 불통의 현실이다. 먼저 중국은 이유를 밝혀야 한다. 자국민의 한국 관광을 막고도 아무런 설명이 없는 게 시 주석이 외치는 ‘인민의 아름다운 생활에 대한 수요를 충족시키자’는 구호에 부합하는지 말이다. 아울러 우리 정부는 모든 소통 채널을 동원해 중국의 진의를 파악하고, 그에 맞는 대책을 세우는 데 총력을 기울여야 할 것이다.