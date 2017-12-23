Nothing’s changed (kor)

How many more lives have to suffer and how many more casualties do we have to witness before our society becomes safety-alert? Various problems have been exposed by the blaze at a multistory fitness center in the North Chungcheong city of Jecheon, which killed 29 and injured 31. The accident raises serious questions about our deftness. We are repeating the same follies with every major accident.
The latest resembles the apartment building fire in Uijeongbu in January 2015, which killed five and injured 129. A fire that started from a motorcycle parked at a thin column outside the building quickly spread across the entire apartment building through the combustible exterior. The Jaecheon fire also caught fire during a pipe repair job at the piloti-type parking lot of the building and quickly spread to the ninth floor. The Dryvit exterior finish emit strong toxic gas and burst into flames easily, made the rescue difficult. Dryvit has been the culprit for worsening the fire and casualties in Uijeongbu as well as the 2010 fire at a multistory building in Busan, and yet a similar accident has recurred.
Since late 2015, the government requires the use of noninflammable materials for building exteriors, but does not have any regulations on buildings built before then. Authorities must toughen the regulations and supervision for buildings.
The rescue procedure was also slack. Firefighters arrived at the scene seven minutes after they received the emergency call. But they could not reach the upper level because the ladder truck could not enter the narrow ally. There were cries for help, but instead of cracking open the windows to save lives, the firefighters were more engrossed with putting out the fire. Many could have been saved from the second-floor sauna, where 20 women died from suffocation, had the windows been broken to let air in. Even after the ladder truck arrived, it did not help because it did not work properly. A cleaning truck with a ladder came to the scene and saved three. During the Sewol ferry sinking, fishing boats saved lives, not the Coast Guard. Some of the victims had serious injuries to their hands, suggesting their desperation.
The fire alarm went off, but the building did not alert people to evacuate. Survivors said the water sprinklers did not work. The building was not in compliance with fire safety regulations.
The president, government officials and politicians rushed to the scene. But what we must see are real actions and changes. The Sewol ferry tragedy made us seriously question the reliability of the state in protecting public lives. Promises were made. But this fire shows things haven’t changed.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 23, Page 30
안전 문제에 있어 우리 사회는 얼마나 더 큰 희생을 치러야 정신을 차릴 수 있나. 29명의 사망자와 31명의 부상자(22일 오후 6시 현재)를 낸 제천 스포츠센터 화재 사건의 문제점들이 속속 드러나고 있다. 이를 보면 안전에 관한 우리 사회의 '학습 능력'에 회의감이 들 정도다. 대형참사 때마다 지적됐던 총체적 부실이 고스란히 되풀이되고 있기 때문이다.
가까이는 2015년 1월 사망 5명, 부상 129명의 피해를 냈던 의정부 아파트 화재의 판박이다. 의정부 화재는 필로티 공간에 세워둔 오토바이에서 시작된 불이 가연성 외장재를 타고 순식간에 전층으로 옮겨 붙었다. 이번에도 필로티 구조 주차장의 천장 배관 작업 중 튄 불이 차량에 옮겨 붙고, 이 불이 가연성 외장재를 타고 9층까지 번졌다. 화재시 유독가스를 내뿜으며 불쏘시개로 변해버리는 가연성 외장재 '드라이비트' 공법도 화를 키웠다. 드라이비트가 피해를 키운 사례는 비단 의정부 화재 뿐만 아니라 2010년 부산 주상복합 건물 화재 때도 지적됐지만 결국 참사가 되풀이됐다.
정부는 2105년말 이후 신축건물에는 불연성 외장재를 쓰도록 하고 있지만, 그 전에 가연성 외장재를 쓴 건물에 대한 대책은 사실상 없다. 하루빨리 이들 취약 건물에 대한 안전 규정 강화에 나서야 한다.
구조 과정도 부실하고 미숙했다. 사고 목격자와 생존자들에 따르면 소방차는 신고접수 7분만에 현장에 도착했지만 사다리차 진입에 실패하면서 초기 구조의 '골든타임'을 놓쳐버렸다. 건물 안에서 살려달라고 아우성이었지만 소방당국은 창문을 깨지 못하고 물만 뿌려댔다고 한다. 20명의 사망자를 낸 2층 여자 사우나는 유리벽을 빠른 시간 내 제대로 깨기만 했더라도 희생자들을 줄였을 것이다. 세월호 참사 당시 해경이 출동하고도 선체 안으로 진입하지 못해 희생을 키운 것과 뭐가 다른가. 또 27m 높이의 굴절차가 현장에 도착했지만 제대로 작동되지 않아 구조가 늦어졌다. 그러는 사이 근처의 외벽 청소업체 사다리차가 달려와 3명을 구했다고 한다. 역시 세월호 때 구조 책임자들보다 인근 어선들이 먼저 달려와 생명을 구한 것과 다르지 않다. 희생자들이 필사적으로 통유리를 깨려다 손이 심하게 훼손된 채 발견됐다는 보도에 안타까움과 함께 분노가 느껴질 지경이다.
이밖에 건물 내 비상 경보만 울렸을 뿐 비상 대피 방송이 이뤄지지 않았고, 스플링클러가 작동되는 모습도 보지 못했다는 증언도 쏟아지고 있다. 해당 건물은 특정소방대상물에 해당돼 이들 장비와 시설들이 의무적으로 갖춰야 하는데도 제대로 작동되지 않은 것이다.
이번에도 참사 현장에는 대통령과 장관, 정치인들이 달려갔다. 하지만 우리가 보고 싶은 모습은 이런 게 아니다. 정말 이번만큼은 제대로 된 진상 규명과 진단, 대책이 나와야 한다. 엄중한 책임을 묻는 것은 물론이다. 세월호 이후 '이게 나라냐'며 대대적 안전 대책을 세웠지만 우리 사회 시스템과 의식은 조금도 달라지지 않았다. 되풀이되는 참사에서 교훈을 얻지 못하는 사회는 안전을 누릴 자격이 없다.